BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, sparked reactions after a video of him trended on social media

The show host made strange facial expressions when he introduced one of the housemates, Groovy

His expression suggested he tried to resist Groovy's breath when he got close to him

Ebuka has addressed the awkward moment and insisted that he only scratched his nose

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, trended online when a video of his countenance when he introduced one of the housemates of season 7 of the show, Groovy, emerged.

When Ebuka introduced Groovy, he made a funny expression that looked like he reacted to a bad breath from the new housemate and Nigerians dragged both of them over the hilarious moment.

Ebuka reacts to trending video with Groovy. Credit: @ebuka @dstvng

Source: Instagram

Ebuka has taken to his Twitter page to address the bad breath incident. According to him:

"And na nose I bin just dey scratch o! Make una allow Groovy rest abeg."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the trending video below:

Nigerians react to Ebuka's tweet

Social media users have reacted differently to Ebuka's reaction to the hilarious video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

IsaacsparklecfrL

"You sha don use style give am endorsement deal with Colgate ..nice one baba."

Leks4Humanity:

"That's not how to scratch nose Ebuka beisdes you weren't scratching nose, you screws your nose in reaction to a mouth odour. Video doesn't lie. Moreso there's no man without mouth odour just make sure yours is not offensive."

Honeykan:

"If someone else in the house confirms it, you don cast be that ooo."

NosakhareOdias2:

"Why your sef go dey scratch nose when person dey talk?"

Aliu_reals:

"Ebuka why you no scratch nose when you and other housemates Dey talk?"

DJ Cuppy declares support for Groovy

Legit.ng previously reported that one of the housemates of the New BBNaija season, Groovy, already got a celebrity supporter.

Female entertainer, DJ Cuppy, suggested that she and Groovy might be twins as she declared interest in his campaign.

The billionaire's daughter also called on her fans to cast their votes for the young man. Nigerians reacted to the video.

Source: Legit.ng