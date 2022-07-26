The season 7 of the Big Brother Naija show with the theme Level-up kicked off on Saturday July 23 with a lot of action

On Monday July 25, the housemates had their first arena games to determine who would be the first Head of House

The two houses reunited to play games, and Eloswag emerged winner while Bella got the least score

The Big Brother Naija season 7 is off to an interesting start, and on Monday July 25, the housemates had their first arena games.

The arena games determine who emerges the Head of House for the week and the first for the Level-up contestant is Eloswag.

Eloswag and Bella emerge head and tail of the house

Source: Instagram

Eloswag's win grants him and the contestants in his part of the house immunity from nomination, he will however be able to pick someone from the other house.



Eloswag and Biggie's punishment

After the HOH games, Eloswag proceeded to the diary room where Biggie informed him that the nomination is fake but should be kept as a little secret between them.

He also picked up the letter containing the tail of the house, Bella's punishment.

Bella reads her punishment

Following the instruction from Biggie, Bella had to read aloud the content of the letter so that the house can hear her punishment.

For the week as tail of the house, she must wear her outfits inside out and also wear a badge that reads 'the tail'.



Nigerians react to Head and Tail of the house

only_one_bekeh:

"All these people and noise any small thing noise."

fashion_magicblog:

"I am happy because it's not easy for him to nominate, it will make them start hating him."

mayredamsel:

"This big brother this year mean oo no joy "

rubysplug:

"Omo this is mean I hope she finds a silver lining to this. And I hope she wins HOH next week. Phew."

honeykittyofficial:

"Since there’s a head their should be a tail too"

chispain:

"Last born with stinky attitude. Last born is not a disease or a ticket to be rude. Well…. Biggie’s house, let’s see how far you will go."

