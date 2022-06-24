Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth’s wife, Elsie Okpocha, has caused a buzz online over her recent video

In the trending clip, the mother of three advised ladies not to tell their husbands or partners everything

According to her, there are some things these men do not need to know especially if it’s about their friends

Top Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth’s wife, Elsie Okpocha, started a debate on social media over her recent video.

In the clip shared on her official Instagram page, Elsie advised married women and other ladies to keep some things away from their men.

According to her, women should not tell their partners everything. She also went ahead to explain her point.

Comedian Basketmouth's wife advises ladies. Photos: @elsieokpocha

Source: Instagram

The mother of three noted that many women love to tell their partners everything and it is okay. She however added that it is better not to tell him everything especially if it has to do with their friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Elsie stated that some friends love to talk about their problems before it makes them feel better. She explained that it should end there and that these ladies should not go and tell their partners those things.

According to the comedian’s wife, revealing such things to their men tends to backfire because they can start advising their women to avoid such friends.

She said:

“It’s not everything you should tell him, it’s not everything he needs to know, especially about your girlfriends.

“Your partner, husband or boyfriend doesn’t need to know the secrets your girlfriends have confided to you. They don't need to know that much. I mean it’s okay to share the celebrations but not those things that should not be shared. Because you know what this does eventually, it tends to backfire.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to Elsie’s advice on not revealing everything to husbands

Luxe_by_nelly:

“Na who get partner this information concern.”

Shoesbybecky:

“This is sooo true, never ever tell him everything especially when it comes to your girls.”

Thathoneygirl_kitchen:

“She is absolutely right.”

Veevyane__:

“Works differently for everybody tho, some partners are emotionally and mentally mature.”

Fine_nenye:

“Doesn’t apply to me. I have basket mouth when it comes to my partner.”

Omaofficial_:

“Totally agree, do not discuss your friends with your husband/boyfriend except they’ve given you permission to do so, they’re your friends and not friends with your partner and also learn to keep some your families matters to yourself especially the ones that happened when he/she wasn’t in your life.”

Interesting.

Basketmouth celebrates son's birthday

Popular Nigerian comedian Basketmouth was over the moon on and off social media seeing as his son, Jason recently clocked 14.

The actor and musician went down memory lane as he shared throwback photos of his teenager as a toddler and little boy.

Basketmouth reiterated his love for his child as he showered him with prayers and accolades.

Source: Legit.ng