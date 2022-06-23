Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has taken to social media to speak on the music industry

The Zazu crooner claimed that there is no love in the industry and those who bring one up also wreck them

According to Portable, musicians only blow once and go extinct because of the fake love in the industry

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has once again shared his views on social media. This time, he spoke about the country’s entertainment industry.

The Zazu crooner shared a one-minute video where he claimed that there was no love in the music industry.

According to him, a number of musicians leave the country and go abroad for this same reason.

Singer Portable claims there is no love in Nigeria.

Source: Instagram

No love in Nigeria

Not stopping there, the singer asked why people who become breakout stars suddenly stop being buzzworthy. He wondered why they became stars and then stopped being relevant. He added that it was because of wickedness and people always want to see the downfall of those who rose to success.

He said:

“No love, fake love, no love in Nigeria, no love. If anybody blow, una go want make e fall. Why person go blow wey e no go blow again? Wetin make people dey blow wey dey no go blow again? I ask una that question, Ika ni yin.”

In the video, Portable added that he represents the streets and that he distanced himself from people in the industry because of their "two-facedness", wickedness, negative talks and more.

He also said:

“Dem go wreck you, people wey carry you up, dem go wreck you again. Why?”

See the video below:

Internet users react to Portable calling out industry people

Iam_horpeyhemi:

“It’s normal you don’t expect everyone to love you.”

Akinremi104:

“Your career don dey end small small.”

Davefitness24_7:

“You are bless don’t wait your time with talk talk people, Keep doing you we love you for you.”

Wonderful_dj_wiz_godnerley44:

“He don Dey clear . When you realize people don’t bother about you anymore . What’s come to your mind is no love lol . The clock always rolling once it comes your side don’t let anyone to tell you anything way you be nah for your pocket .”

Dhammyrichiey:

“U self Dy accept ur wrongs and right and grow and live a street legacy , no b only u b street abeg , no come disgrace Yoruba’s abeg , u r a role model , Dis country too hard o, if u like no arrange ur self , na u sabi ‍♂️.”

Interesting.

Portable gushes as he welcomes baby boy

Singer Portable welcomed a baby boy and shared the good news with his numerous followers on social media.

The Zazzoo crooner took to his Instagram page to share a video and photos of the newborn and also showered him with beautiful words.

He referred to the newborn as Zazzoo baby as he showed him off in the video while pointing out that he looks like his father.

