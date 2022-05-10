Popular comedian Basketmouth's first child Jason turned 14 recently and he has been well celebrated on social media

The actor who could not help but gush over his child shared throwback photos from when Jason was little and the father-son ones they took for his birthday

Fans and colleagues of the comedian joined him in celebrating his son as they flooded his page with birthday wishes

Popular Nigerian comedian Basketmouth was over the moon on and off social media seeing as his son, Jason recently clocked 14.

The actor and musician went down memory lane as he shared throwback photos of his teenager as a toddler and little boy.

Basketmouth shares photos as son turns 14 Photo credit: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

To mark the special occasion, the birthday boy and his dad also took father-son photos together.

Basketmouth reiterated his love for his child as he showered him with prayers and accolades.

"My son in whom I am well pleased. Happy Birthday my dear son, wishing you a life filled with happiness, favor, peace and love. You make me so proud boy and I love you so much."

See the posts below:

Nigerians celebrate with Basketmouth

shangeorgefilms:

"Happy birthday papi, more Grace ❤️❤️"

naijasalesmaker:

"The last slide though wasn't expeerring eet. Happy Birthday Prince "

prince_ade010:

"Happy birthday basketboi.. wish you more successful years on earth "

johnnjamah.film:

"Happy birthday young man."

bucchkiddiesnteens:

"Happy birthday Jason May you continue to grow in wisdom and increase in stature. Anytime we hear from you, it shall be good news. Amen. Have a fun filled day❤️❤️❤️❤️"

aloy_vivian:

"Happy birthday dear more of God’s blessings "

