BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Maria Chike Benjamin, recently took to social media to celebrate her boyfriend, Ke l vin, on his birthday

l The reality star shared a video of herself with her partner and captioned it with a simple and sweet birthday message

Nigerians have now reacted to the video clip online seeing as Kelvin was once called out for being married

BBNaija star, Maria Chike Benjamin, recently flaunted her boyfriend, Kelvin, on social media, as he clocked a new age.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the reality show star shared a video clip of herself with her partner taking a ride.

The couple were seen singing along to a Kizz Daniel song as Maria wished her man a happy birthday.

BBN Star Maria flaunts boyfriend, fans say he is married. Photos: @mariachikebenjamin

In her simple caption she wrote:

“Happy birthday squirrel.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to video of Maria flaunting her boo

Shortly after the video was posted online, it went viral and a number of people reacted to it. Recall that Maria’s relationship with Kelvin came under scrutiny after it was claimed that he was married with kids. Read what some social media users had to say about Maria’s video below:

Chiamakaethels:

“Omo some women love it wen Dey sit on their follow women happiness it’s a pity.”

Sandy_coco__:

“But jokes apart , this people relationship is getting stronger .”

Weddingcoments:

“Is this not the married man?”

K.h.a.f.c.u.t.e:

“I thought she was denying their relationship. If lies and manipulation were a person she would have been named maria.”

Iamursllar5:

“Another babe go soon sna*tch him from u, law of karma is pure real.”

Nellynells__:

“Pesin husband, it’s well.”

Dfairygodmother:

“Shebi they are divorced Abi separated?? If marriage no work it’s not a death sentence, both parties are entitled to move on and find love elsewhere. Stop the stigmatization of failed marriages already, it’s not a big deal.”

Maria and boyfriend attend Mercy Eke's father's burial

Popular Nigerian reality star, Mercy Eke, finally buried her late father, Akuwudike Eke who died in the late part of March 2022.

The BBNaija 2019 winner was in her hometown in Owerri, Imo state to give her father a befitting burial and the event was captured in trending videos on social media.

2021 ex-housemate Maria sparked reactions as she attended the event with her lover, Kelvin.

