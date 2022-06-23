Top Nigerian singer, 2baba, recently made his wife, Annie Idibia, a very happy woman after he surprised her

The music star stormed a movie set to surprise the mother of his kids in the presence of her colleagues in a viral video

Nigerians took to social media to react to the viral videos and a number of them had interesting things to say

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, 2baba and Annie Idibia recently gave fans couple goals with their loving display on social media.

Annie and 2baba have been known to have a troubled relationship in recent times but the music star proved that their love is still going strong with his recent move.

The legendary singer stormed a movie set to surprise his wife in the presence of her colleagues.

2baba surprises Annie Idibia on movie set. Photos: @stannze

Source: Instagram

The sweet moment was captured on video by fellow actor, Stan Nze, who shared it on his social media page.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the clip, Annie was seen with her hands all over 2baba as she continued to hold and hug him to herself while he greeted others on the set.

Annie also had on a very big smile and Stan commented on how her countenance had changed because of her husband.

See the viral clip below:

Internet users gush as 2baba storms set to surprise Annie

The video soon went viral online and social media users had different things to say about it. Read some comments below:

Lindalimmy:

“Love the way she’s always all over him my power Lovebirds .”

Queen_brownm:

“These two sha nobody should put mouth for their matter coz na them know each other pass.”

Sweetrhukiee:

“Na they sabi later now she go tweet.”

Realtor_adetoun:

“She’s so in love with him.”

Beadsbykunbyy:

“I love how Annie loves him, it's so beautiful to see.”

Auura_d:

“She too love 2baba..love it.”

Bimbolatoks_:

“How can u be almost 50 and you are still looking like her bf. See good stature now.”

_Blaze0x1:

“How do you love someone and drag them online when they upset you? ”

Iimabongsamu:

“Its how she loves this man. Its so evident in her body language. Its like giving a candy to a child. God bless their home and may they both be happy always.”

Nice one.

2baba's son inducted as prefect, boy's stepdad represents singer

Nino Idibia, 2baba’s son with former partner Sunmbo Adeoye, was recently celebrated by his mother and stepfather following an impressive achievement.

The singer’s baby mama took to Instagram announcing that Nino was inducted into his first leadership role as social prefect in his school.

The proud mum pointed out her confidence in the values that have been instilled in Nino despite “horrible things” trending among young minds in the country.

Sunmbo equally shared pictures from the ceremony showing her, the young man and his stepfather together.

Source: Legit.ng