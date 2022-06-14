Talented Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s talent is undeniable and he has continued to make the country proud with his craft

However, Burna Boy is known for more than just his music and he has trended on social media for troublesome reasons

The Grammy-winning artiste, who sometimes sings songs preaching against oppression appears to find himself in dicey situations that even turn violent

Talented Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, with real name, Damini Ogulu, quickly rose to become one of the top names in the entertainment industry after his music started to have international acclaim.

Burna’s fans seemed to quadruple as they all watched him do great things for the Nigerian music scene on the international level.

The 30-year-old singer has however also drawn a lot of criticism from a few Nigerians who believe his great music is not an excuse for him to get away with questionable behaviour.

Burna Boy appears to sometimes find himself embroiled in troublesome and even violent situations that leaves fans wondering if he is still the same musician who preaches against poor government and bad leadership in some of his songs.

Today, Legit.ng will take a look at some of the times Burna Boy trended for controversial and sometimes violent reasons. See below:

1. Burna Boy and Davido in Ghana:

Sometime in December 2020, Burna Boy and fellow top singer, Davido, reportedly got into a scuffle at a nightclub in Ghana. Both singers have been known not to be on the greatest terms and it came with little surprise when it was gathered that things actually got physical between them at the club. Interestingly, Wizkid was also at the club but he totally looked away and ignored the drama.

2. Neighbors call police on Burna Boy and his father:

Videos circulated on social media in May 2020 of the singer’s neighbors accusing him of noise pollution and calling the police on him. One of the voices heard in the video was heard saying that the singer’s father ought to be arrested to show that he is not bigger than the authorities.

3. Burna Boy bashes man’s car with Ferrari, reportedly threatens to seize it:

The Grammy winner bashed his Ferrari in Lekki, Lagos, sometime in February 2022. Videos of the singer’s bashed car made the rounds online. Not long after, a lady took to social media to call out the singer and accused him of bashing her boyfriend’s car in the process and also threatening to seize it while failing to take responsibility.

4. Burna Boy’s and his convoy reportedly hit man’s car:

In another familiar incident, a video made the rounds in 2021 of a young man calling out Burna Boy and his convoy as he accused them of hitting him in a heated exchange. In the clip, the man also revealed that he was leaving the convoy behind for his safety after hearing one of the guys telling another to ‘enter him’.

5. Burna Boy and Mr2Kay:

In 2017, Nigerian singer Mr 2kay was attacked at Eko Hotel in Lagos by men reportedly from Burna Boy’s camp. The issue caused an uproar on social media at the time and 2Kay claimed Burna reached out to him to apologize. In 2021, both singers finally buried the hatchet. A video was posted of the two PH singers hanging out together.

6. Bole and Fish saga:

A Bole and Fish vendor recently called out Burna Boy and his team on social media as she accused them of not paying after she delivered the delicacy to them in London. Recall that Burna had taken to social media to promise a huge sum of money to anybody who could deliver PH style Bole and Fish to him in London. The vendor reached out to his team and eventually delivered. She however noted that she was never paid for it.

7. Burna Boy hitting on man’s wife at the club, leading to gunshots:

Just recently, Burna Boy earned the wrath of many on social media after news made the rounds of a man and his friend getting shot at the club because of the singer. It was reported that Burna was hitting on one of the men’s wives and it led to the singer’s police escort shooting at the club. The husband was one of the victims and he was reportedly hit on the thigh while another was grazed by the bullet on his head.

The Nigerian entertainment industry is filled with a lot of drama that continues to leave fans having to make a choice between loving and canceling a celebrity.

