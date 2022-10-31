Beef is synonymous with the music industry, especially with the rap genre, but Nigerian rap duo, Oris Armstrong and Nature C, has nothing bad against it

The fast-rising rappers who are set to rejuvenate rap music in Nigeria added that beef is a good thing if it is healthy

Though Nigeria has a few rap artists, the young rappers claimed there are no rap artists in the country

The Nigerian music industry has seen several artists who have beefed with each other in the past. To beef means when certain individuals are at loggerheads with each other.

However, some are of the opinion that beefing does nothing good for the acts involved. But another group are of the opinion that beef is pure public relations for the artists involved, so they agree that beefing works.

Fast-rising rappers Oris Armstrong and Nature C Speak on the purpose of beefing in the Nigerian music industry.

Source: UGC

Of the second group on beefing are fast-rising Nigerian acts Oris Armstrong and Nature C, who, in a brief chat with Legit.ng explained that beefing amongst musicians in the industry is a good thing as far as it is done in a healthy way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Yes, beefing is good, in a healthy way, but let love lead at all times,” Oris explained.

Going further, the rising acts spoke about their new single Feelins, released under their Feelings & Nature Music Ltd imprint.

They explained that the song is one which ignites the soul and preaches love in a highly classical manner.

According to them, “there is no Nigerian rap,” this is why they hope to set a new trend in the country's Hip-Hop/Rap music scene. With the release of this song.

Wizkid hints on collab with singer people feel he's at war with, Nigerians said it wouldn't happen

Nigerian singer Wizkid recently set social media ablaze with a comment he made in a viral video.

The singer made a huge reveal in the trending video, noting that he currently has a couple of albums mixed, mastered and ready to drop.

Wizkid noted that in one of the new albums, he featured an artist many people had said he would never make music with because they think he isn't friends with this person.

Wizkid chooses ‘vawulence’, throws shade at colleagues

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid recently went out of character and chose violence on social media as he threw shade at his colleagues in the industry.

In a series of posts on his Snapchat profile, the Grammy-winning artiste lashed out at others, and it soon became a trending topic.

In one of the posts, the Made in Lagos star bragged about how he will still be rich even if he decides to stop doing music today.

Source: Legit.ng