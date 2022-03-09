An online bole and fish vendor has taken to social media to call out popular musician, Burna Boy

On Instagram, the businesswoman (@bole_n_fish_lagos) recounted how she responded to Burna’s post about someone delivering PH style bole and fish to him in London

The lady also shared proof of her back and forth with Burna Boy’s team and noted that she was never paid for the service

A Nigerian lady (@bole_n_fish_lagos) has taken to social media to call out Grammy winning singer, Burna Boy, over his failure to pay for bole and fish.

In series of posts on the vendor’s Instagram stories, she recounted how the singer had made a post where he promised to pay £10,000 to whoever could deliver Port Harcourt styled bole and fish to him in London.

The lady then reached out to Burna Boy’s management about the post and showed interest in delivering the meal to them.

Bole and fish seller calls out Burna Boy for not paying for service. Photos: @burnaboy, @bole_n_fish_lagos

The online vendor recounted how she sent an email to Burna Boy’s manager and mother, Bose Ogulu, who then directed her to her PA to handle the delivery of the meal.

The lady went ahead to share proof of her exchange with Bose Ogulu as well as her PA and the person who was to pick up the order.

The bole seller also explained how she spent four hours preparing the meal because she had to travel to an African shop which was an hour away from her residence, and that where she was staying was also three hours away from London where the delivery was to be made.

On March 8, International Women’s Day, the bole seller called out Burna Boy’s mother and his team as she noted that she was not paid a single dime even till the present day.

See her posts below:

Internet users react

The bole seller’s claim against the singer and his team raised a lot of comments on social media especially because she shared proof of her exchange with Burna’s people.

Read some comments below:

Slaybycherry:

“Oluwa bourna pls do the needful na.”

Dewolafromisaleeko:

“Pls run her her Cheque.”

Collins_runner:

“All this for PH bolena mail sef dem send.”

Oje_abade:

“All these English for ph bole.”

Andramycin:

“You never mentioned payments in any of this.”

Amakamatimo:

“I no see payment plan ooooo!!!! Abi the marriage dowry plan... You wey suppose bill Grammy award winner wella.”

Hawtduchess:

“Burna obviously overexaggerated the price on his post for the Bole cravings, and he was not in copy in these mails, which obviously he won’t be the one handling that so where I’m going to now is that, prolly after d delivery, which she wanted to do first bfr her payment, the price Burna stated, obviously became the issue ♀️ and with these women in the mails, trust me they won’t want to give her such amount.”

Big_shnacc:

“She came with receipts.”

Cutestjeweller:

“But you didn’t include your price or how to get your payment I don’t wanna know who you are ,we are going to talk about payment and delivery next✅.”

Hmm.

