Patriotic citizens gathered in different parts of the country to mark Nigeria's independence on October 1, 1972, but within the premises of a relaxation spot in Isale-gangan, Lagos, an evil was brewing that would claim the life of juju music maestro, Ayinde Bakare...

Although long gone and forgotten by many music lovers, the veteran Nigerian musician Ayinde Bakare remains alive in the memories of his loved ones and staunch supporters of the Juju music genre.

Even more painful about the bitter-sweet memories these people carry around as burdens in a corner of their hearts is the truth about how he came to be no more.

The troubling story of Ayinde Bakare's demise. Photo: YouTube/Ultima Studios

Source: UGC

There have been several accounts about the mysteries surrounding Bakare’s death, but what rings true and clear as the light of day is the fact that this was a musician who left when he still had more to offer the world.

What happened on October 1, 1972?

According to an account by Itafa Olayemi Olaboye reported by the National Pilot, Bakare’s departure from the world was anchored on a string of events that occurred on Sunday, October 1. 1972.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It was yet another year for the celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day and pockets of roadside events and club shows were going down in different parts of the country.

Bakare’s musical band, Meranda Orchestra, was among several others who had gotten robust gigs to perform for Lagos socialites, and he led his team to the Isale-Gangan area of Lagos Island.

It was also to be a double gig for the group as Bakare had equally been booked to play at another wedding ceremony scheduled to hold in Ijebu-Ode on the same day. While he serenaded guests with his music, another half of his band had journeyed down to Ogun state where he would be joining them much later.

Upon the completion of the first session at the Lagos gig, it was reported that the band took a break and Bakare retired backstage to gather strength for another performance. However, what should have been a few minutes of rest grew into tiring minutes that made fellow bandmates assume that he had carted off with a female fan, as this was common among music stars of the era.

Minutes grew into hours and this was when it became evident that the musician wouldn’t be returning to grace the stage anytime soon. It was gathered that the deputy band leader, Ayanniyi Atanda, took over the performance, and even proceeded to share the day’s proceeds among fellow band members.

Meanwhile, according to National Pilot’s account, an unknown individual had approached Bakare whilst he was on break backstage. Another search team proceeded to inquire if the musician made it down to Ijebu-Ode for their second gig, but never showed up there.

A body is found

The hours that followed saw friends, family members and colleagues combing all parts of the country in search of Bakare. It was reported that in all his 37 years of performing as a musician, Bakare had never disappeared for so long, and this had in fact given everyone a cause for serious concern.

More than 72 hours after, precisely on October 4th, 1972, it was reported that marine police found an adult male body floating on the Lagos Lagoon near Bonny Camp in Victoria Island.

Even though pictures of the missing juju sensation had been spread far and wide, the police couldn’t exactly identify the body that turned up on the lagoon. Authorities proceeded to bury the body along with other unclaimed bodies and the Lagos City Council saw to a mass burial at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba (Lagos Mainland).

All the while, Bakare’s son, Shina Ayinde Bakare, was making a name for himself in faraway Mubi (now Adamawa state) with no knowledge of what had happened at home. It was until Bakare’s first wife, Alhaja Amudat Lemomu, sent a message that Shina made a trip back home to coordinate a fresh search for his father.

Upon his return, Shina met with police officers and informed them that his missing father had a tattoo on the inner part of his right hand with the inscription: A.S Bakare. This was only when one of the officers recalled seeing something similar, and the family proceeded to exhume bodies that had been previously buried at Atan cemetery.

In a similar account reported by Iband Magazine, Shina was quoted to have said:

“I was there with a few friends, members of my father’s Meranda Band, and some of his other relatives. He was buried nked on top of 41 other bodies. I was the first to see his leg. Then I shouted ‘yes’ this is my father’s leg. I became dazed at that stage. I then realized my good old man was dead forever. The condition of his body made me suspicious that he did not die a natural death.”

Who killed Ayinde Bakare?

After the body was going to be released to Bakare’s family for a befitting burial, but this was not before a proper autopsy was carried out to determine the exact cause of death. Dr Nasirudeen Olaseni Akinlade (RAO Hospital, Surulere) said Bakare died as a result of drowning.

However, it didn’t stop at an autopsy as a coroner’s inquest was also set in motion to find out what really happened. Coroner, Mrs Grace Akinboboye commenced her inquest on April 30, 1973.

Two band members were named as suspects by one of Bakare’s wives, Risikat Dabiri, who claimed to have witnessed a fight ensue over money. An ex-band member, Daniel Akinola, alongside standing members, Ayanniyi Atanda and Michael Gasper, appeared before the coroner.

In the end, the coroner concluded that while Bakare’s band members were under strong suspicion, there was no incontrovertible evidence as to their involvement.

Coroner Akinboboye was quoted to have said:

“It is my confirmed opinion that both Atanda and Gasper knew more about the case than they revealed before the coroner and same goes for Daniel Akinola who testified before me with a smearing contemptuous face, telling nothing but lies.”

To this day, the police have not been able to fish out the true murderers of the music maestro.

Late Fela Kuti's family remember him 25 years after demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that egendary Afrobeats pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, was remembered by his family on his death anniversary.

The renowned musician died on August 2, 1997, and his family took to social media to eulogise him 25 years later.

Some of Fela’s kids, Yeni, Seun and Femi Kuti, penned down sweet messages for their late father as fans joined them in remembering his memory.

Source: Legit.ng