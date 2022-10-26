Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has finally made it clear that he has left his troubles with Portable in the past

Taking to social media, Davido laughed hard at a funny video of the Zazu crooner advising Nigerians

According to the DMW boss, he had been laughing for over one hour, he added that Portable might be wild but he speaks facts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has made it clear that there is no bad blood between him and Portable with his recent post.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Electricity crooner shared one of Portable’s numerous videos and expressed his amusement.

In the clip, the Zazu crooner was heard advising Nigerians never to put the keys to their success in someone else’s pocket.

Davido claims Portable speaks facts as he laughs at singer's video. Photos: @davido, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Davido found the video very amusing and revealed that he had been laughing for an hour straight because of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Not stopping there, the DMW boss went ahead to compliment Portable and noted that even though the Zazu crooner is wild, he speaks facts.

He wrote:

“I’ve been laffing for 1HR straight… he wild but he be speaking facts”

See Portable’s video below:

See a screenshot of Davido’s reaction below:

Davido laughs at Portable's video. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Interesting.

Davido reposts photo of Portable's new face tattoo

If there is one person that is supporting Zazu crooner Portable over his new face tattoos, it is definitely his senior colleague, Davido.

Portable had been receiving public backlash over his decision to draw new tattoos with different inscriptions on his face, but Davido was having none of that.

The Stand Strong crooner took to his Instagram story channel to share Portable's photo and encouraged him to keep showing off his tattoos without seeking people's validation.

Portable rejoices as Davido follows him back

Portable shared a funny video of himself vibing to his new unreleased single on Instagram, and it has sparked mixed reactions online.

In the video, the Zazoo crooner gave a shoutout to music superstar, Davido for following him back after he had unfollowed him due to their differences in candidate choices during the Osun state gubernatorial election.

The Stand Strong crooner seemed to have let go of the bad blood as Portable announced that he had followed him back and used the opportunity to drop lines from his new single, Aza Man.

Source: Legit.ng