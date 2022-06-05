Nigerian young skit makers Ikorodu Bois have gained attention as they remake the video of Davido’s trending song Stand Strong

The Ikorodu’s Bois replicated the video so well that many have been asking who copied who between the young skit makers and the DMW label boss

The video has gone viral on social media and has received applause from the singer as well as celebrities in the country

Popular Nigerian young skit makers Ikorodu Bois have jumped on singer Davido’s hit song Stand Strong.

The Ikorodu Bois were so good with the replication of the music video that they gained Davido’s reaction who not only gushed over the video but expressed his love for it.

Davido expresses love for Ikorodu Bois. Credit: @ikorodu_bois

Source: Instagram

See the Davido’s reactions below:

Snapshot of Davido's post. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

Nigerians hail Ikorodu Bois over exceptional rendition of Davido’s Stand Strong

Many Nigerians as well as celebrities in the entertainment industry have taken to social media to gush over the young skit makers over their legendary skills.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

iamnaniboi:

"Who copied who please????"

interiorbybex:

"You guys are too talented ."

prettie_erna:

"Is the mop for me this is Amazing ."

olu_wafrank:

"OBO no go minus! Ikorodu boys no go Minus ❤️❤️."

fisandie__barbie:

"This Baby Front Teeth nver grow God bless u all."

happiness_matthew4:

"My love for the guy that acts as Davido....Go boy ."

photodean_:

"This Davido can act any musicians part too talented ."

Ikorodu Bois replicate Tinubu, Osuofia, others' styles

Nigerian young skit markers Ikorodu Bois started the new month in a lovely way as they brought smiles to the faces of many of their fans and followers.

The Ikorodu Bois are famous for their top skills of remaking popular movie thrillers, which has earned them recognition within and outside Nigeria.

Reactions to Ikorodu Bois' new video

Many of the skit makers' fans have since taken to social media to gush over the video as they applauded them for a job well done.

Ikorodu Bois remake Blood Sisters thriller

Popular Nigerian young skit makers Ikorodu Bois gave a dazzling performance as they remade the trending thriller series Blood Sisters.

In their usual manner, the Ikorodu Bois selected key areas in the series and performed it on a low budget.

Source: Legit.ng