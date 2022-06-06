Presidential aspirant Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined several other Nigerian political leaders to send condolence messages to families of the Owo shooting

However, BBNaija star Angel Smith wasn’t having any of it as she heavily clamped down on Tinubu

The reality star's words sparked reactions from social media users with many showing support for her

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Angel Smith is not pleased with the condolence message from presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The politician had taken to his official Twitter page with a condolence message to families of the brutal Owo shooting.

Owo shooting: Angel shuts down condolence message from Tinubu. Photo: @theangebsmith/@officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

"I strongly condemn the evil and brutal attack that took place at the St Francis Catholic Church. Owaluwa, Ondo State, this morning. I pray healing and comfort for the injured and the bereaved," his message read.

In response, the young reality star dismissed Tinubu’s post and asked him to go and rest instead of trying to rule the country.

Angel added that Tinubu has been in politics for a long time and as such should be considering retirement at the moment.

The BBNaija star clamped down on Tinubu’s supporters in a different tweet.

She wrote:

"Again, if I see any one of you supporting T*nubu and the likes, I'm going to pray for you because these people have brought us nothing but disaster."

See screenshots below:

Social media users react

ariyikeoluakobada said:

"She is so right, the man should enjoy his accumulated stolen funds, let him travel, rest, go for full medical check up, do full body massage and so detox and his denture too. We are tired of him biko."

daezy_obi said:

"Person wey no they talk before, now he don they lend him voice because election is close…. Tinubu should just get the hEll out abeg."

pahndah said:

"This is just the truth... Honest truth I must say... He should fcking leave us alone!!! Enough is enough."

amaka_amah said:

"Pure truth...baba need to go rest …cus he got nothing to offer other than adding the title to his portfolio."

bkellzz said:

"Likeeee.. Go on vacations …. Book massage sessions.. Relax…. Enjoy the wealth you have acquired for God's sake.. It is not your turn anything."

Owo shooting: Nigerian celebs react

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian celebrities like Mr Macaroni, Davido, Falz and Toyin Abraham all reacted to the sad incident that happened in Owo, Ondo state.

Macaroni in a statement questioned how the lives of people meant nothing anymore as he said there was no justification for the killings.

Davido, in his reaction, called on his fans and followers to keep praying for the country, while Falz said he was frustrated.

