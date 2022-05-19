Nigerian young skit makers Ikorodu Bois have left social media users gushing after they did mimicry of trending series Blood Sisters

The video, which was shared via their social media timeline, showed them acting in different roles in the series

Celebrities, including Nancy Isime, who was one of the actresses in the movie, have taken to social media skit makers

Popular Nigerian young skit makers Ikorodu Bois gave a dazzling performance as they remade the trending thriller series Blood Sisters.

In their usual manner, the Ikorodu Bois selected key areas in the series and performed it on a low budget.

Ikorodu Bois never disappoint: Fans react Credit: @ikorodu_bois

Blood Sisters is a series produced by popular Nigerian producer Mo Abudu.

According to Wikipedia, Blood Sisters was premiered in 2022 and is streaming exclusively on Netflix. The series, which has been described as the first Nigerian Netflix Original series, featured an ensemble cast of Ramsey Noah, Nancy Isime, Kate Henshaw, Wale Ojo, Ini Dima-Okojie, Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon, Gabriel Afolayan amongst others.

The series came in episodes and fans are anticipating the release of season 2.

Internet users hail Ikorodu Bois

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamnaniboi:

"Wasn't expecting anything less ❤️❤️."

joseymahachie:

"You guys are amazing....and the frown after the kiss"

_sommah:

" these guys are so good tbh."

queenjayhair:

"You guys nailed it as always ❤️."

vivianlam_glamour:

"U guys deserves an Oscar for this. Woooooo."

ellas_piercing:

"This is too good I’m jumping❤️."

mosesgbolagade:

"What took you guys so late???.... Nice one... It's not easy ❤️."

