Popular young skit makers Ikorodu Bois left many of their fans laughing after they shared a new video

The video showed the skit makers replicating Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Os u ofia, Paw Paw and Woli Agbaye's style

u The video has stirred reactions from their fans and followers, who took to the comment section to applaud their skills

Nigerian young skit markers Ikorodu Bois are starting the new month in a lovely way as they brought smiles to the faces of many of their fans and followers.

Ikorodu Bois makes a funny video of Tinubu, Osuofia, others. Credit: @ikorodu_bois

This comes as the young skit makers shared a video of them replicating the styles of politician Bola Tinubu, actors Osuofia, Paw Paw and skit maker Woli Agbaye.

See the video below:

The Ikorodu Bois are famous for their top skills of remaking popular movie thrillers, which has earned them recognition within and outside Nigeria.

Reactions to Ikorodu Bois' new video

Many of the skit makers' fans have since taken to social media to gush over the video as they applauded them for a job well done.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mide_wills:

"The Tinubu part got me.."

drawn_toyou_empire:

"If woli catch una ehn what kind of playing is this?"

iam_xavier77:

"These boys are good,wow."

its_jmizzy:

"Ikorodu boys done come again."

big_________slatt:

"I can see oba Solomon own coming️."

_ckay_:

"Why Una come use all the content finish na…."

Source: Legit.ng