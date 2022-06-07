Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo took to social media to celebrate as his movie King of Thieves set a new record at the box office

The actor who showed off some serious dance moves in excitement, revealed his movie made N300 million

Femi, who was happy over the latest achievement, penned an appreciation message to his fans and followers for their support

Nigerian actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo is in a celebration mood as he expressed gratitude to his fans and followers as his movie King of Thieves set a new record at the Box Office, raking in N300 million.

Femi took to his Instagram page to share the announcement as he shared a video of him dancing in an appreciation to God for the latest achievement.

Femi Adebayo shows off dance steps. Credit: @femiadebayo

Source: Instagram

The actor wrote:

“#KingOfThievesMovie 300M Box Office... Thank you Nigerians.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Femi Adebayo on new achievement

Many of the actor’s colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have taken to social media to congratulate him

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

iteledicon01:

"Eyi Por Olorun mi Big Congratulations Egbon Mie @femiadebayosalami Ela rowa oo."

awotulagbenga:

"Make everybody wey don type congrats and the wan wey go see this comment sha go collect PVC I take God beg you."

realfunmijesse:

"Congratulations pappy, well deserved."

kvngdasola7:

"I watched the movie twice and I did not get tired."

dazzlesdeluxe:

"Congratulations sir more wins ❤️❤️❤️ this worth celebrating ."

fruitfulhomebyphumzyalaga:

"Congratulations sir,the movie really deserve it."

Femi Adebayo's King of Thieves breaks records, makes over N224m in 4 weeks after release

Popular Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Femi Adebayo, was over the moon as his recently released movie King of Thieves has broken several records at the Box Office.

The actor took to his Instagram page with a long list of achievements his movie bagged just one month after it was released to the public.

List of what King of Thieves has achieved

Raked in over N224m in Box Office

Number one film of the long weekend

Number one film for four consecutive weeks

Biggest film release of 2022

Biggest Nollywood release of 2022

Biggest indigenous film of all time

First N200m release of the year nationwide

Only the 9th Nollywood film to achieve N200m GBO in cinema

The actor expressed gratitude to fans who took out time to show support by watching the epic movie.

Source: Legit.ng