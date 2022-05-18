Popular politician and ex-lover to Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri has opened up on his Abuja mansion, which was recently demolished

Kpokpogri, in an interview with popular journalist Kemi Olunloyo stressed that the actress had nothing to do with the demolition of his house

Tonto was not happy that the journalist decided to talk about her and she took to her Instagram story channel with a note of warning

Popualr Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media with a note of warning to controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

This was after Tonto's ex-lover Kpokpogri granted an interview and in his statement told Olunyo that the actress had nothing to do with his recently demolished house.

Tonto Diekh calls out Kemi Olunloyo on social media Photo credit: @tontolet/@kemoolunloyo

Source: Instagram

According to him, Tonto was using the situation to chase clout.

Kemi wants me to talk to her

On her Instagram story channel, Tonto blasted Kemi, calling her an old fool and insinuated that the journalist is trying to get her to talk.

The actress wished Olunloyo whom she tagged a clout chaser would go back to jail so that people would crowdfund to get her out.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

elvis___ranking:

"Tonto Dikeh, you weren’t falsely accused of anything. If you were accused of being responsible for the demolition, that's when you would have been ranting, please keep quiet."

socialbutterflyng:

"Does this require a response? They basically were vindicating her. Hmmmm"

pretty.juddy:

"Na Kemi kuku find trouble it's fine"

leeeymarrh;

"Aunty kemi is the lower version of daddy freeze .. they no Dey mind their business."

imkejireal97:

"She’s doing too much tho. Rest madam the Aunty didn’t say anything wrong about you."

libra.attraction:

"But she didn’t say anything wrong. Tonto blood too dey hot."

Tonto Dikeh gloats as ex-lover, Kpokpogri laments over his house demolition

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh made headlines over her statement after her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri went viral for lamenting the demolition of his house in Abuja.

The politician expressed his sadness in the live session as he captured the aftermath of the demolition of the gate and fence to his house.

Kpokpogri said he does understand why his building was demolished as he didn’t get any notice beforehand.

