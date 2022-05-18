Popular politician and ex-lover to Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri has opened up on his Abuja mansion, which was recently demolished

Kpokpogri, in an interview with popular journalist Kemi Olunloyo stressed that the actress had nothing to do with the demolition of his house

This comes after the actress took to social media following the demolition of Kpokpogri’s house to say he messed with the wrong woman as she gloated over his loss

Prince Kpokpogri, the ex-lover of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, has shed more light on the demolition of his house in Abuja by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Kpokpogri, in a live session with Kemi Olunloyo, revealed Tonto had nothing to do with his house being demolished.

Prince Kpokpogri says he doesn't want to say anything about Tonto Dikeh. Credit: @tontolet @princekpokpogri

Source: Instagram

The politician, in his statement, said he didn’t want to say anything about the actress as he confirmed she only used the whole thing to chase clout.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

darmeyberry:

"Baba dey fear to mention her name, once bitten twice shy."

leksidesneh_ybnl:

"I don know this bf na opportunity she see."

unical_vibez:

"We aren't ready for Tonto Dikeh's replies."

Tonto Dikeh gloats as ex-lover Kpokpogri laments over mansion demolition

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh made headlines over her statement after her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri went viral after he took to a live session on Instagram to lament the demolition of his house in Abuja.

The politician expressed his sadness in the live session as he captured the aftermath of the demolition of the gate and fence to his house.

Kpokpogri said he does not understand why his building was demolished as he didn’t get any notice beforehand.

Reacting to her ex-lover's ordeal, Tonto, in a statement via her Instastory, spoke about the consequences that could follow who messes with the wrong woman.

She wrote:

"When you mess with the wrong woman, you get all you deserve. Now Dancing Ikwerre Dance to The Federal Government Of Nigeria."

The actress' statement, however, stirred mixed reactions on social media, with many dragging her.

Source: Legit.ng