JJC Skillz’s ex-lover Mella is making headlines over a comment she made on a picture of their son Benito smoking.

Mella took to her social media timeline to share a picture of her son who was seen smoking.

Mella shares photo of Benito smoking.

Sharing the photo, Mella wrote:

"Can’t wait to have you home.”

Snapshot of Mella and Benito.

Mella also liked a video shared by Benito via his Instagram account, where he was seen smoking, an action that has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Mixed reactions trail Mella’s statement

Many Nigerians have taken to the comment section to react as some said she should have rebuked her son for smoking.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

otus_collections:

"Your papa don live he life. Na you Sabi."

simplybella40:

"Smoking doesn’t mean the boy is bad or wayward Abeg."

bella_naturals.ng:

"No wonder the man run woman Nd her son Dey ment ."

giffttedd:

"Don't talk down on this woman. She's white and not a black woman. Our mindset and orientation are different. You can't compare and blame her . Try and travel abroad first."

thataworibabe:

"I thank God say na naija parents born me sha."

blach_koffee:

"Irresponsible mother… Him go still collect woto woto for Jjc hand again."

Source: Legit.ng