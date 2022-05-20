The ongoing social media dragging between two of Nigeria's controversial personalities, Tonto Dikeh and Kemi Olunloyo is about to get messier

Tonto might be choosing to go physical with Kemi as she promised to deliver slaps to her in hilarious clapbacks

The actress apologised to Kemi's children ahead of the slaps as she accused her of committing three crimes

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is ready to take her social media fight with controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, off the internet.

Tonto said she will be dealing with Kemi for three crimes as she expressed her dissatisfaction with her via a post she made on her Instagram story channel.

Tonto Dikeh threatens Kemi Olunloyo. Credit: @tontolet @drkemiolunloyo

Source: Instagram

The actress urged the journalist to bring proof of all the allegations levied against her. She then vowed to get physical with her.

The actress wrote on Insta story:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I apologise to your children in advance for the disrespect you gonna receive through slaps It's not a threat, it's a promise."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Tonto's reply to Kemi

Social media users have reacted differently to Tonto Dikeh's slap promise for Kemi Olunloyo.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mariquita_officiall:

"Pls which episode are we in now?? Adim lost Kemi putting on her glasses rn to say Tonto stop chasing clout."

Ladyque_1:

"Kemi don meet her match."

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Honestly Tonto acts like those Asaba palace maidens actresses even with all her exposure, how many actresses in her league is this loud n messy.. it's a shame."

Wendypeterschere:

"Nah really market Kemi buy...She would have asked questions"

Annmaria.omo:

"E be like Tonto go strong for fight o, physical mortal combat."

Abbeyz_delight:

"You both deserve each other abeg. War of the ments."

Tonto Dikeh criticises Kemi Olunloyo

Tonto Dikeh took to social media with a note of warning to the controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

This was after the actress' ex-lover Kpokpogri granted an interview and in his statement told Olunloyo that she had nothing to do with his recently demolished house.

According to him, Tonto was using the situation to chase clout.

Source: Legit.ng