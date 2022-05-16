BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner Whitemoney, has finally spoken on his encounter with top singer, Burna Boy, at an event

Months ago, a video had gone viral showing Whitemoney getting bounced as he tried to greet the Grammy winner at the occasion

Whitemoney has now spoken on what actually transpired and how he was stopped from greeting Burna by one of his men

BBNaija star Whitemoney has now spoken on the incident he had with Burna Boy when he was bounced from greeting the singer.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Whitemoney had approached Burna Boy at an event to greet him but he was prevented.

During an interview on the Ionwannatalkpodcast, Whitemoney was questioned about what actually transpired and he opened up.

Whitemoney recounts what transpired after he was stopped from greeting Burna Boy at event. Photos: @whitemoney_, @goldmynetv, @burnaboygram

According to the Na We We crooner, it is a normal thing for him to greet or pay homage to people who were in the entertainment industry before him especially when he sees them at events.

The BBN star noted that he had even done a similar thing to Davido by standing up to go and greet him after he arrived at an occasion.

Whitemoney recounted that when he heard Burna Boy was in the building, he started to ask where he was so that he could go and greet him.

The reality star continued his narration and noted that if he was being honest, he did not think Burna Boy saw him. Whitemoney added that he tapped the guy who was between Burna and him to let him know that he wanted to go and say hi to the singer.

According to Whitemoney, the dude did not look like a bouncer so he only asked him to excuse him so he could greet Burna.

However, the person replied by saying:

“For what?”

Internet users react as Whitemoney recounts how he was bounced from greeting Burna Boy

Nigerians had interesting things to say about Whitemoney’s narration of his encounter with Burna Boy. Read what some of them had to say below:

Audkraft:

“Whitemoney it’s good to say hi to people especially when your paths cross but don’t go out of your way biko. No be by force.”

Babajide_clg_:

“Na lie, he saw u.”

Raz_al_ghuul:

“Cuz u win bbn make he recognise you , na wah.”

Iam_jesurukeme:

“His entourage that didn’t grant you access not Burnaboy so he didn’t snub you since he didn’t even see you.”

_Mi_c_h_a_e_l:

“Naa lie,burna see ham 100% e no send ur papa niiii I watch d video,na burna front e sha pass when dem tell ham say make e comot burna see you whitemoney.”

Opehimself:

“You want to greet burnaboy, this white money get mind oo.”

Mr_don_melody:

"Grammy boy don snub Grammy boy to be."

Whitemoney vows to bring home Grammy

Popular Nigerian reality star, Whitemoney, has continued to remind social media users that he is a musician.

Taking to his social media page, the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner shared a video of himself doing a music freestyle.

In the short clip, Whitemoney who appeared to be in his element noted that music is in his system and he also addressed his haters, saying that he does not blame them.

The BBNaija star then promised that one day, he will win the coveted Grammy award.

