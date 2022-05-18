A Nigerian adventurous rider, Kunle Adeyanju, has been promised a land gift by a company whenever he gets to Lagos state

The real estate outfit also said that they would be giving him a tour in addition to the gift to appreciate his effort

Many people rushed to Kunle's comment section to rejoice with him as they wished the rider well as he nears home

A Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, who is determined to conquer the mission of riding a power bike from London to Lagos state has once again been appreciated.

Recall that days ago, some Malian riders showed him love as they responded to his call of distress on time when his wheel got damaged.

The man thanked the company that promised him the piece of land. Photo source: @lionheart1759

He is getting honour

Not only that, but they also treated him like a king, giving him what could be likened to a presidential motorcade.

As he nears home after passing through Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire in recent days, the man shared a post of a company, Arenas Homes and Gardens, promising him a land gift.

The real estate company said that when he gets to Nigeria, they would also organise a radio tour for him as the person who has set a record.

@GbengaBalogun8 said:

"Wow..... this is just the beginning."

@Dikko36857122 said:

"Congratulations to you sergeant."

@kaleyemi said:

"I told you Nigerians will finish you with hospitality."

@lerdhan1 said:

"They're gaining from what they're giving out too tho. Na PR."

@RajiLateef16 said:

"Wat of we fans, I follow u with prayer from LONDON to where u ar now nd till u enter Lagos."

@Ejeh_Marie said:

"I'll start my own bravery journey from lafia to abuja with wheelbarrow. Me self need land."

@ToniChukwuiwu joked:

"I will be starting a journey from China to Nigeria next week."

@OBAROAKPO69 said:

"This is what I am talking about,keep in coming you all. Humanity is winning."

Rider heard voices in Sahara Desert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kunle said it took him almost two hours to cross the Mauritania border. The determined man travelled across the Sahara desert all through.

He revealed that when he stopped and wanted to make a video in the desert, soldiers who passed by him laughed and wondered if he is okay because of the uncanny nature of the Sahara.

Attesting to how very dangerous the place could be, he said he heard voices around him. In his words:

“…this is the Sahara! And It is true the Sahara is not your friend and it doesn’t forgive nor understand mistakes or ignorance, it just kills you! When I stopped to do the video, I kept turning round because I started hearing different voices.”

Source: Legit.ng