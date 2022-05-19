A young Nigerian rider, Kunle Adeyanju, has revealed his expected day of arrival in Lagos to be Wednesday, May 25

The brave man got many people asking questions about how he will to go about achieving that since he is not yet in Ghana

Among those who reacted to Kunle's tweet were people who wished him a safe trip, saying they would be waiting to welcome him

A Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju, who started the journey of riding from London to Lagos state some weeks ago has revealed his arrival date.

Despite all the challenges he has had in recent days, the biker in a post on Thursday, May 19, said he will be getting to the state come Wednesday, May 25.

The rider got lovely comments when he announced his arrival date. Photo source: @lionheart1759

His challenges so far

Some of the setbacks Kunle had in the past happened when he had a burst tyre. Days after, the man completely lost his rear wheel which Malian gave him a replacement for.

As he tried to continue his journey, authorities at Cote d'Ivoire's border denied him an entry, a situation which lasted for hours.

I am not distracted

Many Nigerians rejoiced in his comment section on the new post as they said they would be expecting him in Lagos with warm hospitality.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Kunle reacted to people who said he may have been distracted:

"If am distracted ….Why am I getting result and making good progress inspite all the challenges.... Lion Heart never losses it’s grip on the target."

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Beejay4sure said:

"You're welcome my dear brother we need to see so that you can show us the way to London by road."

@IchieZeb wondered:

"Wait! I thought this was supposed to be a 1 month challenge?"

@kolodammy said:

"Okay o, if Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic Babes would allow."

@HillaryNice1 said:

"No follow northern nigeria road o. To avoid story that touches the heart."

@kentessy said:

"Wow so na badagry we go wait for you soooo be coming."

@fabricall04 said:

"An illustrious son with a true Nigerian spirit.....we awaits your arrival in both splendor nd grandeur....."

@jocular_solo said:

"Don’t announce your date of arrival o, it’s like you don’t know the country you’re entering."

Kunle heard voices in Sahara Desert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a post on Monday, May 2, the relentless rider said the ride would be his longest since he started out on the journey.

Kunle revealed that he got to his present destination two days ahead of time. He went on to say before going to bed the previous night, he read a book that spoke about the limitations people place on themselves.

After the reading, Kunle dumped his usual routine of setting out by 9 am and instead went out early at 6 am. The man tested his limit all through the journey.

