Veteran Nigerian comedian and actor Ali Baba has shared a chat exchange between him and a scammer online

The scammer, while explaining how he got the comedian’s number, said God revealed it to him in his dream

The chat exchange between the comedian and the scammer has stirred reactions as many said it was a new format

Veteran comedian Ali Baba has shared the screenshot of a chat between him and a scammer.

The scammer in the chat said he needed help as he said God gave him the comedian's number in a revelation after he prayed for a destiny helper.

Reacting, Ali Baba, in a statement, asked his fans and followers if God was also sharing their numbers as he joked about the whole issue.

He wrote:

“When I tell you guys, that God and I , are on a different level, you people will be yinmu’ing. Just see how he is revealing my number. Don't come here and say it's a scam ooo. God will just give your number to Armed robbers, yahoo boys, and ritualists... just to teach you. Next thing now, #elonmusk will call me me… that he was wondering my number was being revealed to him every night. Or do other People’s number get shared by God in this number trafficking matter?”

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

princewillcfrn:

"See new format ooo ."

official_stephanieuchechi:

"I've gotten numbers like this in the dream but never bothered to call tho. So anything is possible."

princewillcfrn:

"This guy need to go back to God, make God just give am 3 direct for baba ijebu instead... "

omopariola15:

"That's how one uncle said Holy spirit revealed my number to him . I told him holy Spirit is yet to reveal anything to me so he should wait."

Ali Baba calls out women who bought houses in Banana Island by dating married women

Veteran comedian Ali Baba took to social media to call out women who are quick to condemn and describe others as being promiscuous.

In a video that was shared on his Instagram page @alibabagcfr, the popular comedian said some Nigerian women were condemning ladies that were at Obi Cubana's mother's burial in Oba.

According to the comedian, some of these critics were dating military governors, civilian governors and other big men during their heydays and were able to acquire mansions at choice areas in Lagos and set up businesses.

