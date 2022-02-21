BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, appears to have had a notable encounter with top singer, Burna Boy

According to reports from Goldmyne TV, the reality star was bounced while making an attempt to greet Burna

The video of the event has made the rounds on social media and internet users had a lot to say about it

Source: Instagram

In the exclusive video posted by @Goldmynetv on Instagram, Whitemoney was seen standing near Burna’s circle as he chilled with his goons at the Lagos party.

However, Whitemoney couldn’t get any closer and he appeared to have been stopped by the singer’s security.

Despite that, Whitemoney didn’t lose his composure and he was seen taking a sip of his drink while walking away calmly.

See the video below:

Internet users react

It wasn’t long before the video went viral on social media and made fans react.

While many people found it amusing, others praised Whitemoney for keeping his cool.

Read some of their comments below:

Ibijke:

“Shey na diary room u dey go.”

Hilarious_fg:

“U don see as he dey Be Shey be u sef wan collect grammy.”

__________V____b___t:

“You wanna chill with the big boys.”

Ade_dolapo__:

“Thank God say e comport himself b4 e collect .”

Investorkb_omo_owoo:

“Bro use style comot .”

Zeus_dlawbaba:

“Well guy respected himself.”

Owenrichie7:

“Burna might not even know what happened Relax na.”

Interesting.

Burna Boy gifts grandmother designer handbag

Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, was recently captured on video having a very sweet and wholesome moment with his grandmother.

In the short clip, Burna was seen beside his grandma and opening some boxes while she spoke Yoruba to him and asked about his girlfriend.

The aged woman was heard pleading with the singer to meet his girlfriend and also questioned him on if it wasn’t an unnamed weed-smoking lady.

Burna eventually finished opening the box he had been fondling with and brought out a lovely black Louis Vuitton bag that he presented to her.

Source: Legit.ng