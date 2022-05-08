Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido’s second daughter, Hailey, recently clocked a year older to the joy of fans

To mark Hailey’s fifth birthday on May 8, 2022, Davido posted beautiful photos of his baby girl on his social media page

Davido accompanied the photos with well-wishes and a number of his celebrity friends also joined in the celebration

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s second daughter, Hailey, clocked five on May 8, 2022, and the music star made sure to celebrate with her.

To make Hailey’s big day special, Davido posted a series of photos of the birthday girl on his official Instagram page.

The little girl was seen smiling happily as she rocked her birthday dress and posed with purple balloons for her big day.

Davido’s daughter Hailey celebrates 5th birthday. Photos: @davido

Davido also accompanied the post with a heartwarming caption where he penned down a birthday note to Hailey. He wrote:

“Happy birthday to my darling daughter Hailey Veronica Adeleke ! May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things as we Celebrate you today and forever!DADDY LOVE YOU TWIN ❤️ #big5.”

See the photos below:

Birthday messages pour in for Davido’s daughter Hailey

Not long after Davido shared his birthday post for Hailey, a number of fans and celebrities took to his comment section to also share their well-wishes. Read some of them below:

Obi_cubana:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Kayykilo:

“Happy Birthday pretty girl .”

Chairmanhkn:

“Birthday girl!❤️❤️❤️.”

Porsha4real:

“Happy Birthday .”

Missamadi:

“So beautiful! God bless you princess! #Twins.”

Blord_official:

“Happy birthday little one , More Life Hailey.”

Mayana_dc:

“To born kon dey hungry me .”

Nice one.

Davido jets out to US to celebrate Hailey's birthday

Davido has again proven that no matter how busy he is, he will always have time for his kids.

In one of his Instastories on Saturday, May 7, the Jowo crooner said he can never miss his daughter, Hailey Adeleke's birthday for anything.

The musician wrote on his Instagram as he shared a photo of him jetting out to America to celebrate her 5th birthday.

When a screenshot of his words was reshared online, it gathered lovely reactions from Nigerians.

