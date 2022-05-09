Nigerian singer, Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefun, made sure to celebrate their late mum on Mother’s Day

The event which took place on May 8, 2022, had a number of people wishing their mothers well and Davido’s late mum wasn’t left out

Sharon shared an old photo of herself as a little girl with their late mother and Davido reacted to the post

On May 8, 2022, another Mother’s Day celebration took place in Nigeria and popular singer, Davido’s late mother, Veronica Adeleke, was also remembered.

To mark the special occasion for mothers, Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefun, posted an old photo of their late mum.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Sharon shared a photo of herself as a very young girl standing beside her late mother, who was sitting on a chair.

Davido and sister Sharon celebrate late mum on Mother's Day. Photos: @lifeofrona01

Source: Instagram

Sharon accompanied the photo with a short and simple caption where she wrote her Mother’s Day message.

In her words:

“Happy Mothers Day....”

See the photo below:

Davido reacts to Sharon’s Mother’s Day message to their late mum

In reaction to his sister’s post, the popular singer took to his Instagram story to reshare Sharon’s post.

He accompanied the post with a simple caption where he gushed over their late mum. See a screenshot of Davido’s post below:

Davido celebrates late mum on Mother's Day. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Friends and loved ones gush over Sharon’s Mother’s Day post

Read what some well-wishers had to say about Davido and Sharon’s late mum on Mother’s Day:

Kikagoodhair:

“So so beautiful ❤️.”

Chairmanhkn:

“Love you sis happy Mother’s Day❤️.”

Askdamz:

“Aunty Veroooooo !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Justusswimkids:

“WISHING YOU A WONDERFUL MOTHERS DAY…I know he is smiling and oh so proud of the woman and mother that you have become❤️❤️❤️.”

Hayce30bg:

“May her soul continue to rest in peace ❤️.”

Taymiii:

“Happy Mother’s Day love. Special shout out to all those missing their mommies ❤️.”

Nice one.

