Nigerian singer Davido has been applauded for his fatherly role to his three children despite having them with three different baby mamas

This comes as Davido linked up with his baby mama at his daughter Hailey Adeleke’s 5th birthday, which took place over the weekend

The video from the party has stirred emotions on social media, especially the part where Hailey says she thinks about him every day

Nigerian singer and DMW boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, and his second daughter Hailey Adeleke are making headlines over her 5th birthday.

Davido, known for showing love for his three kids and their mothers, stormed his daughter’s birthday party in style.

Davido praised his baby mama at their daughter's 5th birthday. Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

A video from the party showed the moment the singer carried Hailey while he joined others at the party to sing the happy birthday song.

In another clip from the video, the DMW label boss was heard screaming ‘Mama of the day’ while hailing Hailey’s mother.

Another clip from the video which stirred emotions was the moment Hailey was heard saying she thinks about her dad Davido every day.

See the post video:

Fans gush over Davido and his daughter Hailey’s bond

Many fans and followers of the singer have been left in an emotional state while reacting to the video from the party.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ms_alesh:

"David is for nobody and for everybody as a matter of fact he’s nobody ex."

kayamata_nation:

"The most beautiful moment is hailed saying “I think bout you all day daddy.”

blessingngozi4:

"Davido u are a real human u are so responsible you don’t want to offend any spirit that is why ur progressing ❤️❤️."

freya_themis_v1:

"Even if Davido has 12 wives and 100 children, they will be all happy."

rosey_obichi:

"Omo giving out love equally is not really easy, God bless him❤️."

Davido celebrates daughter Hailey Adeleke on 5th birthday

Davido’s second daughter, Hailey, clocked five on May 8, 2022, and the music star made sure to celebrate with her.

To make Hailey’s big day special, Davido posted a series of photos of the birthday girl on his official Instagram page.

The little girl was seen smiling happily as she rocked her birthday dress and posed with purple balloons for her big day.

