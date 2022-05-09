Sunday, May 8, saw people from all walks of life flocking to social media to celebrate and appreciate the special women in their lives on Mother's Day

The Kardashian-Jenner clan did not miss the opportunity to celebrate their matriarch, Kris Jenner, who they described as a role model

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also dug up the archives to retrieve some of the most adorable throwback snaps for Mother's Day

The Kardashians joined the rest of the world to celebrate Mother's Day. The famous family flocked to social media with sweet messages and throwback pictures to celebrate the special day.

Kris Jenner headed to social media to celebrate being a mother and a grandmother on Mother's Day. Image: @krisjenner

Source: UGC

Kris Jenner headed to her page with sweet tributes not only for her mother, MJ, but for her famous daughters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie, who are also mothers.

In her tribute to her mother, MJ, the reality television star described her as a superwoman who has been a torchbearer in her life. She wrote:

"Happy Mother’s Day to my mom!! My guiding light, my inspiration, my best friend. Thank you for teaching me how to find passion and fulfilment in work, for your guidance, your love and your many lessons. You raised me to be strong and independent like you and for that I am forever grateful."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Kardashians star, who is a mother of six and a grandmother of 11 grandkids, said being a mother and grandmother is the greatest joy in her life. She said being the famous family's matriarch is her purpose and inspiration in life.

The 66-year-old star also wished her daughters who are mothers a happy Mother's Day, saying they are great mommies and should keep inspiring her. She added:

"You are the best mommies and I couldn’t be more proud of you! I am so blessed with beautiful grand babies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of, and I love you all more than words can say!"

Mother's Day: Burna Boy's mother gushes over her three children

The mother of Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy, Bose Ogulu celebrated Mothers' Day with a beautiful video dedicated to her young and talented children.

Bose shared a video that has Burna Boy performing to a large crowd and his sisters, Ronami and Nissi dancing in a funny way.

The children are Burna Boy who is a multi-talented and superstar singer, Nissi Ogulu who designed the 2022 Ranger Rover ride, and Ronami who is a professional fashion stylist.

Source: Legit.ng