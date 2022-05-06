Music producers and singers are the biggest engine room of every hit, they work hand in hand and tirelessly to churn out good musical content

Behind every successful singer, there is a big creative producer and vice versa, as cordial as their working relationship is, it sometimes hit glitches

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the high profile producer vs musician fights that have rocked Nigeria's entertainment scene in the last few years

As interesting and cordial their relationship is, things go south between musicians and music producers and hence they publicly drag each other over royalty, sharing of funds, illegal releases of matrials, copyrights and other issues.

Producers vs artists fights happen everywhere in the world where music is thriving on the mainstream, in this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the notable fights involving these too creatives.

Music producers and singers' fights. Credit: @wizkidayo @samklef @tenientertainer @iamshizzi

Source: Instagram

1. Burna Boy vs Orbeat

One of the producers that produced on Burna Boy's On A Spacemanship in 2016, Orbeat serious dragged the singer for releasing a song without his consent despite hot paying him fully and according to Dailypost, called him a theif.

Orbeat called out Burna for disrespecting him with the act on social media and the singer gave him a messy response.

Burna insisted that Orbeat should have reached out to him personally instead of taking the issue to social media and lambasted him for being after his money

2. Teni vs Shizzi

Popular producer, Shizzi called out female singer Teni for taking a beat he produced to another producer without his consent.

Shizzi complained about not getting credit for the work he did on Teni's hit song Case and the singer challenged him to show evidence and he did.

The Teni vs Shizzi's Case saga stirred massive reactions on social media with many advising the singer to apologise and accept that she did the wrong thing.

3. Timaya vs K Solo

Music star, Timaya and one of his veteran producers, K-Solo fought dirty online over the ownership of youngster Patoranking.

K Solo called out the singer for saying he signed Patoranking and revealed that he was the one who discovered the young singer and Timaya only saw him at his studio in Ebute Metta.

He made the interesting revelation during a chat with Naijaloaded.

4. K Solo and Patoranking

K Solo did not stop at slamming Timaya, he went on to call out his protege Patoranking and declared that the shoutout he gave him during his concert was fake.

K Solo felt he is the one that deserved such appreciation because he fed and clothed the singer when he was nobody only for Timaya to come and take the glory.

He further said a day will come when the truth about the issue will be revealed.

5. Samklef Wizkid and Banky W

It was a triangle of social media call out among music producer, Samklef, EME label boss, Banky W and music superstar, Wizkid.

Samklef called out Banky W for not getting royalty on Pakurumo a hit song off Wizkid's debut Superstar album and declared that his name was completely taken out.

Banky referred him to talk to Wizzy directly because his name was not there as well and the producer gave them an ultimatum before he resort to taking legal actions.

He also accused Banky of trying to control Wizkid when he is already big.

