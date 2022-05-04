Nigerian music producer Samklef reacted to Wizkid’s new habit of showing off how much he's being paid for a show

Samklef claimed the new behaviour from Wizkid was a result of Burna Boy pressure that was getting to him

The statement made by the music producer, however, didn’t sit right with many of Wizkid's fans who have taken to social media to drag him

It appears Nigerian music producer Samklef has decided to take on singer Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid.

This comes as Samklef in a recent post dragged Wizkid. He gave reason for why the singer was showing off how much he was being paid.

Wizkid revealed Rolling Loud paid him $1 million. Credit: @wizkidayo @samklef

Source: Instagram

Wizkid, who is known for keeping a low profile in regards to his wealth, in a recent post, revealed Rolling Loud paid him $1 million.

Samklef said the reason for the new habit by Wizkid was a result of the Burna Boy pressure that was getting to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The music producer, however, added that he was not taking sides with anyone as all he wanted was his money

See the video:

Wizkid's fans drag Samklef

As expected, many who saw the post criticised Samklef as some noted that he talks too much.

Legit.ng captioned some of the reactions, see them below:

julius_olar:

"Na Wiz be this one problem."

dupeolami_:

"Na Wizkid matter go k!ll this one."

i_amolanrewaju:

"Someone check on this man Please. He doesn’t seem to have it right."

itzlinda_bae:

"See him big mouth."

mzcapitaldiva:

"This samklef eats and breaths wizkid!!!! Omo take your matter to court and stop being a madman Abeg!!!"

_derik_bennoits_dgaf_:

"Samklef Wetin u don smoke again ."

adaobi.___:

"This guy talks too much."

drealhayjay:

"Never pray to have a friend like Samklef,e get why."

miz_okikiola:

"I pity ur wife, na talk u go use finish d woman ."

officialdanielrolland:

"Low key, he’s saying the truth oo."

Samklef says Banky W wanted to control Wizkid

Popular Nigerian music producer, Samklef, shared his bit concerning Wizkid and his former record label boss, Banky W.

In a video going viral on social media, Samklef shared that Banky W wanted to start controlling Wizkid and that the singer noticed this.

According to the producer, Wizkid had already ‘blown’ when Banky wanted to start controlling him and even ordered the Star Boy to remove his name from the Pakurumo song.

Source: Legit.ng