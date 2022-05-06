A video of music superstar, Burna Boy, tensioning his fans with his expensive acquisitions has emerged on social media

Burna Boy brought his jeweller, A Jewellers from the United Kingdom to Lagos as he made special deliveries to the singer

He also showed off his expensive garage and how he rocked the items A Jewelller got for him to different events

After a successful concert at the Madison Garden, Burna Boy returned to Nigeria and decided to flaunt some of the expensive items he possesses.

An 8-minute long video of the singer and his jeweller, A Jeweller has emerged online where the fashion mogul brought some expensive items to the self-acclaimed African Giant.

Burna Boy shows off his expensive items. Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Burna bragged that he is the only one who has the version of Richard Millie A Jeweller brought as he also flaunted a 100-carat gold cuban that was specially presented to him.

In the video, the Nigerian singer also took fans on a trip to his garage where he showed off his red Rolls Royce.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's video

Socail media users have reacted differently to Burna Boy's bragging about his expensive materials.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Jackson_azed:

"When you have money allot of things will be funny to you, see as them de laugh for any word been altered."

Orladayo:

"Still hangs out with whizzy, those 2 are great friends."

Tunning_tricia:

"Congratulations Burna boy. Enjoy fruit of your hard and good work."

Iamotika:

" karat Diamonds . Are you playing? Is this playing? What type of playing is this?"

Donjazzy:

"I no even know any of these wristwatch name sef. Baba GOD When o."

