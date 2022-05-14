Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel is making waves following his new achievement as he sold ould his London concert

The Nigerian singer is on his Afroclassic World tour, which he commenced in January this year and will end in December

Many of the singer’s singer’s fans and followers have taken to social media to applaud him, as they referred to him as the artist of the year

Talented Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel is making headlines after shutting down his London concert.

The singer and father of two is currently on his Afroclassic World Tour, which he commenced in Africa in January 2022 and is scheduled to at the end of December.

Massive turn up at Kizz Daniel's London concert. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

On Friday, May 13th, Kizz Daniel had a concert at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, where he left his fans thrilled with fine performances.

Kizz Daniel performed his hit songs like 'Laye', 'Woju', 'Buga', among others.

Videos from the concert which surfaced online showed the turnout was massive.

See the post below:

Reactions as Kizz Daniel sold-out London concert

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have taken to the comment section to react, as many referred to him as the number one artist in Africa in 2022.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_milly_french21:

" it was lovely Birmingham next weekend."

dohn_pee:

"More grace keep going, we dey your back."

revydady_aml:

"Everybody no say omo me I no dey lie."

iam_aisosa_19:

"Kizz is good abeg. Yet too underrated in the industry."

official_tiwacrown:

"You are too much o you are the best."

Source: Legit.ng