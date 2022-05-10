Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, recently shared some photos of some of his looks while preparing for a show

In one of the photos, the Essence crooner sported a denim look which according to a report, is expensive

Wizkid has continued to prove that he isn't just talented when it comes to music but also when it has to do with putting together fashionable ensembles as well.

The singer stepped out in a denim look. Credit: Wizkid, Louis Vuitton and Farfetch

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the singer whose real name is Ayo Balogun, took to his Instagram page of over 14 million followers to share a stack of photos of himself in two different looks.

One of which was a denim look which he rocked in a way only the father of three knows how to.

In the photo which has his head cropped out, the singer sports a Louis Vuitton Embroidered Flowers Denim Blousons retailing for N1 million ($2,630).

Going shirtless underneath the jacket, he paired the embellished jacket, he paired it with Gallery Dept LA flare jeans selling for N353,000 ($854).

Swipe to see the denim look below:

