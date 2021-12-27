Just hours after Patoranking warmed the hearts of many with his appreciation speech to Timaya at his concert, he has been dragged

Music producer, K-Solo took to his Twitter page with a post noting that in due time, Patoranking will name the people who truly helped him

K-Solo also added that despite all the singer claimed Timaya did for him, Patoranking did not remember to put his name in his song

Looks like another industry beef might just be brewing few days to the end of this year and this time, it is not the regulars.

Popular singer, Patoranking at his concert, took out time to call Timaya out on stage and told the crowd a story of how his colleague helped him find his footing in life.

The speech was fake

While many Nigerians 'awwed' over Patoranking speech, a music producer K-Solao has taken to social media to tell his own version of the story.

Accordnig to K-Solo, the speech and story Ptoranking told his fans was fake and ehrn he is ready, he will reveal those who truly fed, clothed and gave him studio time.

He added that the speech eas a stunt by Patoranking because he needed Timaya to show up on that stage.

K-Solo further wondered why Timaya was not mentioned in the song where he listed out the people who have helped him.

On a last note, the producer revealed that Patoranking's days are numbered in the industry.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

__.mathematician:

"Dem give tribute...wahala. Dem no give tribute, another wahala .. what kind of wahaleux is this."

foodie_that_cooks:

"Wetin be this? Why do y’all always have something negative to say??"

iam_renny:

"Maybe the name no flow with the song ..no vex."

iamnkechinna

"What’s all this clamor for tribute and recognition? It’s okay if you helped someone along the way and they don’t remember to say thank you, I guess the universe knows how to reward the giver and the receiver."

Shizzi and Teni fight over Case

Teni's former music boss/producer, Shizzi, took to social media to call her out over the history behind her hit song, Case.

Teni had earlier made a tweet talking about users, which Shizzi jumped on, accusing her of doing the same to him.

According to Shizzi, he had produced the song for her, only for the singer to take it to her record's -in-house producer to redo the song, thereby not giving him any credit for the work he did.

