Earlier on, social media went abuzz with reactions after music producer, Shizzi, called out Teni, for giving out their song, Case, to another producer, after he had worked on it

In response, Teni challenged him to drop the stem of the song, which he did and more, sparking mixed reactions on social media

While many people are of the opinion that the singer should apologize, others seem to think Shizzi simply doesn't want to let go of the past

This December is proving to be an improved version of September which saw a lot of social media fights amongst celebrities.

Currently topping the trend list are Nigerian singer, Teni and former music boss/producer, Shizzi, who recently took to social media to call out over the history behind her hit song, Case.

Nigerians have reacted to the ongoing drama. Photo credit: @tenientertainer, @iamshizzi

Source: Instagram

Teni had earlier made a tweet talking about users, which Shizzi jumped on, accusing her of doing the same to him.

According to Shizzi, he had produced the song for her, only for the singer to take it to her record's -in-house producer to redo the song, thereby not giving him credit for the work he did.

In her response, Teni challenged him to drop the stem - which is a group of audio sources mixed together.

Shizzi obliged her and drop not just a stem, but a video of both of them in the studio together with Teni singing the Case song.

Swipe to see more:

Reactions

The recent revelations have sparked mixed reactions among social media users who seem divided on the issue. While some have urged the singer to apologize, others want others to let go of the past.

Check out some comments below:

kambeaut.y:

"Teni just apologize, you can’t bite the hand that fed you."

mcjaybrown:

"Na the guy produce the song oooo."

kingtonto_dorodiva:

"At this point, teni is at fault"

emmanuelyyc:

"Don’t burn bridges only God can walk on water and don’t forget people who are part of the process, be grateful."

gen2g:

"But my ? is..... did they pay shizi or not for teni to leave in his label ???? If yes then shizi no need all this nah for the fact that they paid you bro and u collected the money to release teni in peace even gave her your blessings.... you that gave someone's else your blessings what else do you expect when the blessings start showing.... omo biko let it slide jor"

miz_fwesh:

"Lmfao be grateful here and there! As if na free work! Pls shut it with this extra gratitude...if u feel say u right, go court! All these grammar de give headache!"

the_adahora:

"It’s quite sad, if she really did all these. A show of appreciation would have gone a really long way, but pride will probably not let her though. "

chich_i583:

"Never u burn the bridge u walked on."

mikkyraxy:

"Said it before, still saying it again. Teni is wrong on this. You don't act all ungrateful on people who helped you achieve your goals in life. Even if you gonna turn enemies, be grateful cos e no easy ooo. Lots of talents are dying everyday cos there is no one to help them."

waleolatubosun:

"Teni seems to be in the wrong on this one, let's be honest."

niceguy11115:

"Omo to keep documents good oooh i swear she no fit deny this one."

