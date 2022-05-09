Popular producer and owner of Mavin record label Don Jazzy has taken to social media to send an appreciation to all of his fans within and outside Nigeria

This comes as Mavin record label, which is one of the leading music labels in the country, was launched in 2012 clock 10 this year

To commemorate the celebration, Don Jazzy shared a video that showed the changes and music stars that were once signed to the label as well as the current ones

Veteran Nigerian music producer and label owner Michael Collins Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy, recently took to social media to express his excitement as his label Mavins clocked 10 this year.

Don Jazzy also sent a message to his fans and followers as he thanked them for love and support his label Mavin has enjoyed over the years as he called for more support.

My baby is 10 years old: Don Jazzy reacts as Mavin add a new year. @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

He said:

“My baby is 10 years old today. We are filled with joy as we celebrate #MavinAt10. Thank you so much for all the love and support all through the years. Pls we need your continuous support as always as we are just getting started. More greatness ahead. #Mavin.”

The music producer also shared a video that combined the numerous hits song from past and current artists signed to the label.

See the post below:

The likes of Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello Dija, Reekado Banks were previously signed to the label, other current artists at the label include Rema, Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, among others.

Fans congratulate Don Jazzy as Mavin clocks 10

Legit.ng captured some of the some the messages, see them below:

mcmakopolo1:

"Did it great before ! then went from the scratch and did it even greater ! It’s not a fluke If u can create something new and make it as big or bigger than ur other ones ."

sheyebanks:

"Inspiration to many. Thank you for all the years of creating iconic music and impacting lives. Cheers to more the Don ✊."

