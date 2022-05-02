Singer Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil Balogun, recently visited Davido’s Banana Island mansion and he had a good time

The 30BG crooner shared a video on his Instastory channel showing the moment he took Jamil on a ride in his Lamborghini ride

The video sparked reactions from social media users as many hailed the singer for knowing his way around little kids and being a good person

Singer Davido recently hosted his daughter Imade’s best friend, Jamil, at his Banana Island mansion and he had activities lined up for the little man.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Jamil joined the 30 BG musician in his gym and also had to participate in the session.

Davido and Tiwa Savage's son Jamil chill together. Photo: @tiwasavage/@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido had also hilariously teased Jamil after he made a comment about his daddy, Teebillz, being faster than him (Davido) when working out.

Well, the gym session wasn’t the only exciting activity Davido had for the young boy who came to spend time with him.

The singer shared another video on his Instastory channel showing the moment Jamil joined him in his Lamborghini ride.

Just before he gave him an experience in the luxury car, Davido revved the engine in a way that startled Jamil.

This was followed by the singer getting Jamil calm with a soft belly rub.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

victornwosu235 said:

"Davido is nothing but simply the best."

revelation_ministries19940 said:

"Sweetest dude,amazing dad and godfather."

xcelgram said:

"Davido has lots of love to give #Fam forever."

gab_lorenze said:

"Davido na good person."

oluwableezy001 said:

"Davido is the symbol of a Celebrity."

