Singer Davido recently took to social media with regular updates from his gym session for his fans and followers

Interestingly, the singer was joined by his daughter’s best friend and Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil Balogun

During the singer’s routine, Jamil made a comment that quickly made Davido point out that he is much stronger than his dad, Teebillz

Singer Davido has resumed his gym activities and he flooded his Isntastory channel with videos from his recent session.

This time around, the 30BG musician was not alone in the gym as he came along with his daughter’s best friend and singer Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil Balogun.

Davido makes fun of Tiwa's son Jamil. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido encouraged the little man and his friends to also do some heavy lifting appropriate for their ages.

A video shared captured the moment Davido’s personal trainer encouraged Jamil as he struggled with his routine.

Minutes after the session had started, Jamil spotted Davido doing stretches and the little man made a reference to how his dad, Teebillz, could be much faster with the exercise.

Davido who was humoured by the little man’s comment hilariously fired back and said: "I’m stronger than your daddy."

See screenshots and a video below:

Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil spends time with Davido at the gym. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Social media users react

peterchukky said:

"I love the little boy he stood his ground. Daddys are super heroes to kids."

frank_burger6 said:

"Yes baddest talk am."

mason_ml said:

"He sha like make hin dey talk rubbish."

socialsolutions said:

"Na see finish make davido tell the little boy he's stronger than his daddy fest fest if for say cucumber & no enter whole he no for talk that kind thing. abyway the little man is still asmall boy, what does he know kwanu??"

