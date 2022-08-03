A hardworking Nigerian man, Alhasan Ibrahim, from Kano state who sells suya in Ibadan has spoken about how he had a modelling stint

Before he modelled, the man's face was properly groomed, an act that totally transformed his looks

People who reacted to his video said that no man is really ugly as money could easily bring out their handsomeness

A young Nigerian man, Alhasan Ibrahim, who came from Kano state to Ibadan to sell suya has had his life totally changed for good.

In a short video documentary shared by @onlyinnigeria on Instagram, the man said that he has a wife, children and relatives.

Many people said that the proper grooming the man got changed him. Photo source: @onlyinnigeria, @themorphedproject, @okunriin

The moment his face transformed

At the start of the video, he could be seen tending to his suya trade. Seconds into the clip, he was getting good haircut at a barbing salon.

A stylist tended well to his beards. After the haircut, he looked so different. In his modelling shoot, he posed like a pro. He revealed that the brand that gave him the opportunity blessed him several of their items.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions the video generated below:

chiomakpotha said:

aria_loveth said:

"Everybody fine na money hold am."

yongfaces said:

"This made me cry idk it’s such a beautiful idea and everyone wins he’s an amazing model for the brand."

ibhafidon_miracle said:

"Wow he is handsome, looking like black American basketballer."

iamscat said:

"I hope he was paid in more than goodies. Depending on how long the ad will run he needs to get a buyout, just like EVERY OTHER model."

aishaachonu said:

"And he looks great! What grooming can do!"

opejodu said:

"Those pictures are fire."

