Davido's Ifeanyi is growing up to be such a lovely young boy and Nigerians have commended his mum, Chioma

In a video shares on Davido's Instagram story channel, Davido and his son were having lunch and the young boy decided to feed his father

Netizens could not help but as usual, gush over the father-son duo and the beautiful bond they share

Davido has got fas gushing with yet another video of his third child and only son, Ifeanyi in one of their moments.

The singer who likes to spend quality time with his son had lunch with the toddler and in the video he shared, Ifeanyi fed him from the plate they were eating from.

Davido and Ifeanyi spend time together in cute video Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido also shared another clip of his son playing around his tastefully furnished Banana Island mansion sitting room.

Watch the video as sighted online

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to the video

lynda_stemcell:

"Copy and paste"

__imoni_:

"You want to do like chioma Abi the food did not enter your mouth "

agnesedibo9:

"Ifeanyi n feeding his parents are like 5/6❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

speciadave:

"Davido pls tell us will u marry chef chi or not, stop playing with her feelings "

nnephoenix:

"Davido wants everything ChefChi has"

browniwales:

"Awww❤️❤️❤️ Chioma is doing a good job. A small boy like this can hold a spoon very well and feed his dad Chiom Chiom well done Queen ❤️"

butterbeer:

"Chioma did it first Davido coconut head "

sheba_zira:

"Everybody for Davido family like to dey give . Even this small pikin no stingy."

amakaikenga:

"Ifeanyi is such a beautiful little boy ❤️"

Davido sends special order of drinks to Chioma in the club for 27th birthday

Davido's third baby mam, Chioma aka Chef Chi clocked 27 on April 30 and she made sure to turn up with her friends in the club.

Apart from giving her a lovely shout-out on social media, Davido made sure to end the night on a special note for the mother of his son.

In a video sighted online, while Chioma and her friend danced and partied, a hypeman announced that Davido had placed a special order of drinks for his third baby mama to celebrate her birthday.

Source: Legit.ng