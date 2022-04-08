Nkechi Blessing and her ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan have both taken to social media to tell their sides of the story

The couple broke up in the messiest way ever and they are currently the topic of discourse on social media

Falegan in a series of videos revealed why he eventually left the actress, how she almost drained him and the status of their relationship

Nkechi Blessing's ex-partner, Opeyemi Falegan has finally given a proper breakdown of why he left the actress and her behaviour while they were dating.

In a series of videos sighted online, the politician made it clear that they were not married, Nkechi was desperate to have a child, and he gave her time to fix up her nasty attitude and communication skills.

Nkechi Blessing's ex spills the tea on their messy breakup Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

She came into my life for money and sex

Falegan noted that the actress came into his life for two things, money and sex, and the fact that he has a foundation as a philanthropist drew the actress to him.

According to him, Nkechi almost drained him financially with her unrealistic expectations to stand out in the industry, and he took care of her within his capacity.

She was desperate for a child

The politician revealed that Nkechi told him she wanted a child quickly and he let her know that he has to meet her people first.

The father of three added that he was not eager for another child and urged Nkechi to be a proper wife by working on her poise and intellectual ability.

He told Nkechi to work on herself

Falegan still held back on spilling more secrets about his ex but pointed out that she was always on his neck for financial gain.

He reiterated that he told the actress he would take her to his family if she fixes her attitude, poise, and communication skills.

I left her because of her garage behaviour

The politician added that after he came to Lagos and got treated well, he saw the nasty side of his woman who insulted his life.

He then decided to ask for space, for the actress to work on herself only for him to see her on social media a few weeks later after he left Nigeria insulting people.

Terming it 'garage' behaviour, Falegan ended the relationship and lastly added that the actress was pained that he revealed that she's not his wife.

Nigerians react to Falegan's revelation

stargal.8.9:

"You are not even ashamed of yourself."

gracefoundme1:

"Real men zip it, not talking like a parrot, you don't disrespect someone you have slept with, you respect that you have shared when the going was good."

nigerian_and_young_nay:

"So how long did it take you to come up with these lies."

hottestiniberry:

"He's more gentle than Nkechi that's 100%"

soniaeddy123:

"No sane man will marry nkechi with her lousy mouth, she behaves like a tout, oga u just dodged a bullet."

My 60-year-old lover gives me peace

In a video sighted online, Nkechi Blessing revealed that she has moved on already as she is currently dating a 60-year-old man who gives her peace.

Unlike the actress' ex, her new lover is not on social media and she even feeds him info from online drama.

She also made it a point to note that she's quick to move on from people because the way she dislikes them after a fallout is greater than whatever love she ever had for them.

