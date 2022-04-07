Nkechi Blessing has revealed on social media that she has moved on from her politician ex, Opeyemi Falegan to another man

The actress who had been serving social media with gist and dirty secrets about her ex noted that she will get married to her new 60-year-old lover

The actress noted that her new man gives her peace as he does not use social media and just minds his business

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing's marriage to her politician husband, Opeyemi Falegan has crashed and there is a lot of drama on social media.

Nkechi has made it her duty to drag her ex in the mud while revealing some unpleasant secrets about him.

Nkechi Blessing reveals new lover Photo credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

I moved on already

In a video sighted online, Nkechi revealed that she has moved on already as she is currently dating a 60-year-old man who gives her peace.

Unlike the actress' ex, her new lover is not on social media and she even feeds him info from online drama.

She also made it a point to note that she's quick to move on from people because the way she dislikes them after a fall out is greater than whatever love she ever had for them.

Wedding bells might just be ringing seeing as Nkechi revealed that she wants to marry her 60-year-old lover.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Nkechi's statement

oluwa_seni:

"Make she rest abeg... Everywhere talk talk. Na sign of depression."

de.doraaa:

"You talk too much as an adult."

oliviaglloww:

"she moved on within 3mins."

yourfavemeen:

"Seeking validity where it is lost .... Lmao."

forgekizito:

"She talks alot and that's not good for her."

steady_wizzy27:

"Cruise Queen if u get problem with her na u go tire set awon I no send u."

Nkechi’s post where late mum begged her not to leave her ex resurfaces

Shortly after Nkechi lost her mum in 2021, she revealed that the old woman begged her to hold on to Falegan because he is a good man.

Nkechi's mum approved of their relationship before her death and a post where she told the actress to hold on to her man resurfaced online.

The old woman pleaded with her daughter to stay with her man regardless of whatever he does, unfortunately, Nkechi's mum's wish was not granted.

