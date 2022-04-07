I’m Dating a 60-Year-Old Man and He Gives Me So Much Peace: Nkechi Blessing Reveals Plan to Settle Down Again
- Nkechi Blessing has revealed on social media that she has moved on from her politician ex, Opeyemi Falegan to another man
- The actress who had been serving social media with gist and dirty secrets about her ex noted that she will get married to her new 60-year-old lover
- The actress noted that her new man gives her peace as he does not use social media and just minds his business
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing's marriage to her politician husband, Opeyemi Falegan has crashed and there is a lot of drama on social media.
Nkechi has made it her duty to drag her ex in the mud while revealing some unpleasant secrets about him.
I moved on already
In a video sighted online, Nkechi revealed that she has moved on already as she is currently dating a 60-year-old man who gives her peace.
Na shamelessness full your big ikebe: Uche Maduagwu knocks Nkechi Blessing for ranting after marriage breakup
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Unlike the actress' ex, her new lover is not on social media and she even feeds him info from online drama.
She also made it a point to note that she's quick to move on from people because the way she dislikes them after a fall out is greater than whatever love she ever had for them.
Wedding bells might just be ringing seeing as Nkechi revealed that she wants to marry her 60-year-old lover.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to Nkechi's statement
oluwa_seni:
"Make she rest abeg... Everywhere talk talk. Na sign of depression."
de.doraaa:
"You talk too much as an adult."
oliviaglloww:
"she moved on within 3mins."
yourfavemeen:
"Seeking validity where it is lost .... Lmao."
forgekizito:
"She talks alot and that's not good for her."
steady_wizzy27:
"Cruise Queen if u get problem with her na u go tire set awon I no send u."
Beautiful moments actress Nkechi Blessing and politician ex shared before their marriage hit the rocks
Nkechi’s post where late mum begged her not to leave her ex resurfaces
Shortly after Nkechi lost her mum in 2021, she revealed that the old woman begged her to hold on to Falegan because he is a good man.
Nkechi's mum approved of their relationship before her death and a post where she told the actress to hold on to her man resurfaced online.
The old woman pleaded with her daughter to stay with her man regardless of whatever he does, unfortunately, Nkechi's mum's wish was not granted.
Source: Legit.ng