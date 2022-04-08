A new twist has emerged in the ongoing online dragging and messy separation of Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing and her ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan

Nkechi shared a screenshot of her chat with Falegan where she asked if they are legally married to each other

In the caption of the screenshot, she wrote an epistle to apologise to everyone who feels she and Falegan are married and declared that failed relationship is better than a failed marriage

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has shared a new twist to her messy breakup with her estranged lover, Opeyemi Falegan.

Nkechi who has on several instances flaunted that she is married to Falegan has tracked back and declared that they were never a married couple.

She took to her Instagram page to post a screenshot of Falegan begging her not to leave him and accompanied the post with a lengthy caption.

Nkechi Blessing declared she was never married to Opeyemi Falegan. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

In the epistle, she said for future reference, her marriage with Falegan was not cemented and advised him to leave her alone.

Nkechi also revealed that she walked away from the relationship herself and left Falegan alone in it since she left London.

She also called him out for always begging and crying when she had already seen red flags that she couldn't keep up with and advocated for a failed relationship over a failed marriage,

The actress further apologised to everyone who feels she was married to Falegan and appealed to him to move on in peace.

She finally said she won't stop dragging her ex-lover if he doesn't leave her alone and wished him well in his future relationship.

Check out her marriage disclaimer post below:

