The first quarter of 2022 has been a blessing for some popular Nigerian celebrities as they welcomed new babies

Some shared lovely pregnancy shoots with their wives to celebrate the arrival of the bundle of joy and the newest members of their families

The latest celebrity who welcome a baby was actor Nosa Rex on the last day of the first quarter after he announced on social media

Babies are one of the bundles of joys many couples would love to welcome into their household; in the first quarter of 2022, some Nigerian celebrities and their families went viral because of the new additions to their families.

In this article, we take a look at six Nigerian celebrities that went viral on social media after they welcomed new babies to their families.

Six Nigerian celebrities that welcomed new babies in the first quarter of 2022. Credit: @williamsuchemba, @korraobidi @babarex0

1. Nosa Rex

He is a popular actor in the Nigerian movie industry. He happens to be the last celebrity that went viral in the first quarter of 2022 because of the arrival of his baby.

Nosa went viral on Thursday, March 30, after he took to his Instagram page to share a photo of him and his wife's bump as he announced the birth of his baby boy.

2. Korra Obidi

Popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi is another celebrity that welcomed a baby in the first quarter of 2022. with her now estranged husband, Justin Dean.

The birth of Korra's baby girl in March went viral on social as after her delivery, and her husband took to social media to the end of their relationship, which sparked mixed reactions online.

3. Williams Uchemba

Nollywood actor and comedian Williams Uchemba became a father in February 2022 after he and his wife welcomed their first baby girl.

The excited actor took to his social media timeline to share a documentary from his wife's pregnancy to their child's birth.

As proof of how excited he was, Uchemba also created a new Instagram account for his baby girl, who he named Chikamara Isabella Uchembah.

4. AY comedian

Veteran Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun better known as AY Comedian welcomed a new baby to his family with his wife Mabel Makun in January after 13 years of waiting for the birth of their first child.

AY, in a social media post, thanked everyone that remembered his family in prayers while they were looking up to God for another child and declared that God's time is the best.

5. Woli Arole

Popular comedian Woli Arole and his wife Yemi welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in January 2022.

The excited comedian took to his social media to share a beautiful photo of him carrying his baby as he thanked God for his wife and his son.

6. Yomi Fabiyi

Popular actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi welcomed a new baby boy to his family in February 2022 with his babymama and thanked Oreofe.

The Yoruba actor took to social media to celebrate his partner as he welcomed her into a new life of motherhood.

Yomi also went emotional after seeing Oreofe in the labour room as he hailed women.

