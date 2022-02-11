Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, is grateful for welcoming a bouncing baby boy as he showered praises on his partner

The proud new father admitted that women own the children after witnessing the pains of delivery in real life

Yomi also gave thanks to God as he gushed about his baby while giving shoutouts to all mothers

Actor Yomi Fabiyi who just welcomed his baby boy is thankful for the humbling experience he encountered in the labour room.

He thanked his partner, Oreofe for the amazing journey and welcomed her into a new life of motherhood as he prayed fervently for the new family.

Yomi Fabiyi praises mothers after welcoming his baby boy. Credit: @realyomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

Yomi further revealed that he witnessed child labour for the first time:

"For the first time in my life I saw a true child Labour(not movie or what I see on social media) vis a vis child delivery, labour room is war on it's own. It can only be God if you win irrespective. Ose baba."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The movie star further declared that women are the owners of children and it is just God's commandment to let a newborn bear his father's name and allow him to claim ownership.

He further gave thanks to God and bragged that he is the latest daddy in town.

Check out his post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Yomi's write up about mothers and their children, most of them commended him for the post and congratulated him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Tope_alabi_:

"Congratulations my dear brother . Thank God he sees us through, ogooooooooo."

Mz_seniorrita:

"Fanstatic write up.God bless all mothers and may we all eat the good fruits of our labour..congratulations once again."

Therealprophetesstolaara:

"Congratulations yomi❤️❤️❤️❤️I’m so happy for you."

Adebukolakolapo:

"Congratulations boss..you’re now my in-law o."

Serie_cakes:

"Yeahhhh God bless you for this write up I'm super proud to be a mother."

Adedotundotnaike:

"Respect to all mothers and women."

Yomi Fabiyi welcomes baby boy

Legit.ng previously reported that Yomi Fabiyi added a new bouncing baby boy to his beautiful and amazing family.

The actor announced the arrival of his bundle of joy on Instagram and gave thanks to God for the safe delivery.

The baby came after the actor reportedly dumped his ex-wife, Fran last year, Nigerians joined him in the celebration.

Source: Legit.ng