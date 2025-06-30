Before participating in the Hallelujah challenge, a Nigerian student wrote down the kind of result she wanted to get

She wrote that she would like her final results at the university to be straight 'As' in all the courses

After taking part in the challenge, she has come online to share the result she got, praising God for answering her

A lady who took part in Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge has shared how God blessed her.

According to the lady who shared her testimony on TikTok, before going for the program, she wrote down what she wanted God to do for her.

The lady wrote down the result she wished to get during Hallelujah Challenge and her prayers were answered. Photo credit: TikTok/@i_love_good_scents.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, the lady, who goes by the TikTok name, @i_love_good_scents wrote down that she wanted a good result after her examination.

She was very specific as she wrote that she wanted to come out with straight 'As' in all the courses.

In another photo, she showed netizens her result, which indicated that God answered her prayers exactly the way she wrote them.

She said:

"My testament that God is Gooood! What a great way to end my five years in university I'm using this as a point of contact to those that are yet to write their exams either final year or any other level this will.be your testimony from now and beyond in Jesus name."

The lady said God answered her prayers as she passed her examinations. Photo credit: TikTok/@i_love_good_scents

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shares her testimony after Hallelujah challenge

@Christabel said:

"They only miracle I want now. Lord you are my only hope. I believe this is a sign. Congratulations girl."

@BigFigure said:

"Wow congratulations. My 1 big cooler of rice for that day don over sure lydis."

@Rich Aunty Bee said:

"Tapping into this from my 400 level results till I graduate."

@Favour A. Okoye said|:

"I claim this for myself in Jesus Name. Amen."

Ojuwoni.Adeola said:

"Is God not wonderful? Yes he his. I can't wait to share my own hallelujah challenge on my exams also. Congratulations."

@Favournelly said:

"Congratulations stranger. I’m manifesting this too for my results this semester."

GOD'S OFFERING said:

"It's indeed a dream come true..... congratulations sis."

@Simi Content Creator said:

"I just have to wait a little to share my own testimony."

@Favvvvv said:

"I tap from your grace stranger for my first council exam in months to come."

@MËËÑÃH said:

"God please don't forget me too this semester and till final year o."

@Hadassah said:

"Congratulations, stranger! I tap into this testimony for myself."

@EYINJU OLUWA said:

"There's nothing Jesus can't do. And I tap into this testimony that Hod Almighty will crown my efforts with a beautiful result such as this in Jesus name Amen."

Student laments as she is ordered to repeat class

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady said she is facing another year in school after a mistake she made in an examination hall.

According to the lady, she is about to repeat 300 level in school because she was caught with a phone during exams.

She said people should learn from her mistake, noting that she regrets entering the examination hall with a phone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng