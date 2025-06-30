VeryDarkMan has shared an alleged voice recording between Sam Larry and singer Zlatan over Mohbad

Zlatan Ibile, in the alleged voice recording, shared reasons for not interfering in the controversies that surrounded Mohbad's death

The voice recording which has gone viral, has divided Nigerians, with some calling out Zlatan Ibile to shed light on what really happened to Mohbad

The controversies surrounding the death of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, have again resurfaced as Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, shared new evidence.

Following his viral chat with Sam Larry, which caused an uproar on social media, VeryDarkMan has now shared an alleged voice recording between the socialite and singer Zlatan Ibile.

The viral voice recording between Zlatan Ibile and Sam Larry has sparked heated debate. Credit: verydarkblackman/zlatanibile/iammhobad/samlarry

In the voice recording circulating online, Zlatan, while conversing in Yoruba with Sam Larry, stated that he doesn't want to involve himself in the controversies surrounding Mohbad's death as it doesn't concern him.

The Zanku label boss also spoke about how the media was pushing a different narrative about Mohbad's death with a clip showing the moment Sam Larry approached him and the late singer during a music video shoot.

Zlatan added that he doesn't want to get involved because of the drama that speaking out on social media brings.

Alleged voice recording between Sam Larry and Zlatan Ibile about Mohbad's demise trends. Credit: iammohbad

VeryDarkMan, who gave Zlatan Ibile 48 hours to respond to the alleged voice recording by sharing what he knows and why he remained silent, wrote in a caption,

"Over to @zlatan_ibile ………………. And to Nigerians You say you want justice for mohbad and you are not happy I am bringing the case back up for more investigations? If you really want justice let zlatan come out and tell Nigerians why he didn’t come out to say the truth of this day? Nigerians were divided on this case that is why the real people when Dey directly involved in how mohbad kpai(I don’t want the case to be forgotten let’s get it back up,the boy is still walking around,he hasn’t rested) justice for mohbad should not end until we know the truth from the real bullies,not the ones that social media showed us the real ones," he said.

The video including the alleged voice recording between Zlatan Ibile and Sam Larry is below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM hinted at dropping evidence against Zlatan Ibile.

Reactions trail VeryDarkMan's video

While some netizens took sides with Zlatan for keeping silent, others called out the singer to share his side of the story.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed to the video. Read the comments below:

izkingdc1 commented:

"If he chooses to not say anything he still has the right to keep quite. This new mohbad wahala Una wan start don suppose over."

KingTaiwo_ said:

"If Zlatan answer you, hn no get sense."

Rohees_ commented:

"But that particular video or scene wasn’t the only time Mohbad was bullied, that video is just one out of many. Even before that video, Mohbad don dey shout say dem dey bully and beat am up on different occasions."

MolanoHybrd wrote:

"When the boy dad said he asked them to bury him cos he wants his son to rest well, u people came for the man…. Una body suppose don come down now."

tz_snart commented:

"My mummy and daddy said I should not say anything Lai shey arobo."

