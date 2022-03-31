Popular comedian, Mr Macaroni has engaged a Twitter user, Omotunde who feels he has no business talking about the Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC)

Omotunde wondered why he is spearheading a crusade after the comedian had shared a report about the update from the Lekki Estate Residents and the LCC

Mr Macaroni then replied her by listing the number of things he does in the Lekki area, Nigerians have reacted to his spotless response

Ace comedian, Mr Macaroni shared the 'no to tolling' report he got from the Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) and stakeholders' meeting.

The comedian shared the report on Twitter and a user, Omotunde felt he has no business talking about it.

According to her.

"What business do you have with LCC? Do you understand the importance of tolling at all? Besides, you don't even live in Lekki so why are you spearheading a crusade of revolt?"

Mr Macaroni in a hilarious manner listed the many things he does around the Lekki axis and Nigerians are fascinated:

"I’m a Lekki Landlord Ma, I have an office in Lekki Ma, I have about 15 permanent staff and over 100 cast and crew members on and off that come to work for us every month at Lekki, I only shared the decision of the residents and chairman. So why are you crying ma?"

Check out their exchange below:

Nigerians react to Mr Macaroni's exchange with Omotunde

A number of social media users have reacted to Mr Macaroni's exchange with the Twitter user, most of the commended him

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Do2dtun:

"We don’t know why she is crying Sir."

Itshelenpaul"

"The way most people look down on other’s eh… sometimes, giving out some little profile will help keep the Calmness."

Asiricomedy:

"The fact that you don’t see it doesn’t mean it is not there.It is not everyone that likes to flaunt.

Kudos @mrmacaroni1."

Ikem_republik:

"It's the sarcasm reply for me. Really though, why she crying? Abi them reduce her allowee cos of no more toll?"

Reppszn:

"Yorubas and Insulting you respectfully; love it!"

Lade:

"I love my tribe people they will insult you will respect but why is she crying true true."

